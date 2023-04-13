At the age of 14 years, Yvon Chouinard joined the Southern California Falconry Club. When an adult leader of the club taught the boys how to rappel down cliffs to the Falcon aeries, Chouinard’s passion for rock climbing was born, as well as one of the world’s most innovative entrepreneurs. By 1957, Yvon had taught himself to blacksmith and was making his pitons out of old harvester blades and trying them on early ascents of the north face of Sentinel Rock in Yosemite with his friends. Word spread, and soon Chouinard sold his first product, a climbing piton, out of a small shop in his parent’s backyard for $1.50 each.

When Yvon was not out rock climbing with his friends, he was surfing. His tools were portable, so he could load up his car and travel the California coast, selling gear out of his car to support himself. But profits were slim, and one summer, to feed himself, he bought two cases of dented, canned cat tuna from a damaged-can outlet in San Francisco, supplemented by oatmeal, potatoes, and poached ground squirrel and porcupines.