That we are in the midst of an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant is undeniable. One need only drive by the virus-testing site in the Cameron University Stadium parking lot to see proof. The cars line up hour after hour, day after day. Or one can look to national data, which reveals an average of 700,000 new cases and 1,600 deaths per day and a COVID hospitalization rate that has jumped 80%. Here in Oklahoma, as of Jan. 11 we averaged 7,788 new cases and 13 deaths per day, while 1,400 COVID patients fought for their lives in state hospitals. Closer to home, Comanche County is averaging 231 new cases per day. It is worth remembering that these averages vastly undercount the actual number of cases because many people do not get tested or report being positive if their symptoms are mild. Only 54% of Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.
The light at the end of the tunnel, at least for now, is that omicron is so remarkably contagious that it apparently burns through populations relative quickly. In New York City, where cases were 20 times higher in December than in previous months, the number of new cases seems to be flattening. That also appears to be true in South Africa and parts of Europe where the variant first emerged, so perhaps the number of cases will drop significantly by spring.
The other piece of good omicron news is that the variant so far seems to be far milder than earlier variations. It remains a significant risk to the unvaccinated, who make up the overwhelming majority of hospitalizations and deaths, and for those in high risk groups like the elderly or those with underlying health concerns, but for the fully vaccinated it is shaping up to be a manageable threat provided people will wear masks and continue to practice sensible social distancing.
The problem, of course, is that many of us refuse to do that. We are all tired of the virus. Tired of social distancing. Tired of wearing masks. Tired of the endless arguments over vaccines. We are exhausted by the seemingly endless uncertainty, and we continue to fall prey to exaggerations from all points of the political compass regarding the danger we face and how best to respond.
We argue over the vaccine, when all of the available evidence indicates it is safe and effective. Too many of us ignore the recommendations of the medical community, which overwhelmingly supports vaccines and encourages wearing masks when indoors or in crowded settings, and we ignore business leaders like Scott Kirby, the CEO of United Airlines. His company imposed a vaccine mandate on all employees, and he recently reported that 3,000 of them had tested positive for COVID. None of them was hospitalized. Some of us even ignore former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed the vaccine and getting booster shots on multiple occasions, recently saying the vaccine likely saved “tens of millions” of lives throughout the world.
We also argue over masks. Recent evidence indicates cloth masks are far less effective against omicron than earlier variants, and most experts now suggest wearing medical grade masks like the KN-95 or the N-95 instead. That has led some to conclude that cloth masks are useless, which is not the case. Any mask is better than none at all, and putting a cloth mask over a KN-95 or an N-95 gives extra layers of protection. It is no guarantee against infection, but’s better than not trying.
And we exaggerate far too much. The general pattern seems to hold that liberals have a tendency to overstate the threat while conservatives often fall victim to understating it. Extremists on both sides try to keep us frightened 24/7. The angry Left says we are all in danger from the virus and we need to shut everything down, while the angry Right says individual liberties are in mortal peril and there should be no public health mandates at all. They both let partisan loyalty trump COVID reality far too often.
The truth is that we are muddling through this the best way we can. Few of us would probably argue that anyone has been right 100% of the time, but that should not surprise us. We never are. Those who said COVID was no danger were wrong. So were the folks who said masks and getting vaccinated were a waste of time. On the other side, the people who said we should close everything down were wrong too. People need to work so they can pay their bills. Kids need to be in school. We all need to be around each other as much as possible because we are social animals and the damage from too much isolation has been devastating.
The way forward is to compromise and to care about one another. I hope and pray you will get vaccinated. But if that is not an option for you, at least wear a mask in public places. Even if you are not worried about yourself, you should worry about passing the virus to others, and a mask is an attempt not to do that.
On the other side, if you are among those who would like the government to impose stricter requirements regarding vaccines you are going to have to let that go. The Supreme Court struck down federal mask mandates for large businesses last week, and many states will simply never go down the vaccine mandate road anyway. So let go of what you want and focus on what is possible. That is the nature of politics. We do what the majority can agree to do.
Let us focus on reducing the damage from COVID rather than just trying to stop the spread. We have done a lousy job trying to stop the spread so far, and the virus is so contagious that such efforts are fraught with difficulty anyway. Let us stop listening to political and scientific fallacies, keep the schools and businesses open when we can, get vaccinated when possible, and wear masks in public.
That should be a path forward that involves compromise we all can live with.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.