I hope that your resolutions for the New Year have fared better than have mine. Each day, I must remind myself that I should be planning for the future, rather than worrying about it. The continuing and dynamically changing circumstances of this pandemic make that a difficult resolution to keep. Worry comes easily.
Planning for the future matters to me … for the “for the future” part as much as the “planning” part. The daily resolution reminder that there will be a future for our students, our campuses, and our community adds optimism to the day and my actions on behalf of those students and the students of tomorrow. At Cameron, we want to prepare for the realities of next year, five years from now or 50 years from now. We certainly do not wish to be caught guarding the patch of ocean where the cruise ship used to be.
I continue to marvel at many of our area health care workers and educators. Their perseverance and adaptability are amazing enough, but the creativity and flexibility that has been brought to bear in response to recent circumstances is an example worth emulating.
One of many lessons reinforced for me during the pandemic is that a college opportunity should be for anyone and at any time, not just those directly out of high school. We will plan to work more effectively with non-traditional students and with those seeking non-traditional educational experiences.
Cameron remains committed to outstanding student-centered learning experiences with highly qualified faculty and staff at an exceptional value. However, we must remember that there are other learning experiences besides a degree.
Another pandemic-reinforced lesson that weighs heavily in our planning is that serving southwest Oklahoma is the reason that we exist as an institution. Our plans must include adapting Cameron to serve many different types of students with many different types of educational goals. The Cameron experience must be more than training; it should teach or create the flexibility of thinking that allows responsiveness to change and changing circumstances.
Finally, the pandemic highlights that ability is distributed far more evenly and equitably than is opportunity. Our efforts should create more opportunity for the citizens of southwest Oklahoma who seek a university experience regardless of their ability. We know that includes scholarships and other forms of financial support, but it also means working to provide an effective and efficient experience that is worth paying for. A student-ready college is more important than a college-ready student.
Our planning in this area includes setting high standards, followed by going the extra mile to assist each student to meet or exceed those standards.
I wish you successful planning and a little less worrying.
John McArthur is president of Cameron University