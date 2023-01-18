I spent a great deal of 2022 thinking about words, what we say, and the weight behind them. These are a few of the beliefs I have come to. People do not understand the power of their words. There are some who do understand the power of words, yet they choose to use this power for harm. Social media has created a lack of responsibility for the words we use.

Words are the most powerful weapon we have. Think about it for just a minute. Entire empires have crumbled over a few words. Relationships have ended over a few words. Feuds have started, bullies have been empowered. Love has taken root with a few words. Children have blossomed into amazing humans because of the nurturing power of words.