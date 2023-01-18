I spent a great deal of 2022 thinking about words, what we say, and the weight behind them. These are a few of the beliefs I have come to. People do not understand the power of their words. There are some who do understand the power of words, yet they choose to use this power for harm. Social media has created a lack of responsibility for the words we use.
Words are the most powerful weapon we have. Think about it for just a minute. Entire empires have crumbled over a few words. Relationships have ended over a few words. Feuds have started, bullies have been empowered. Love has taken root with a few words. Children have blossomed into amazing humans because of the nurturing power of words.
To prove my point, I did an experiment. B and I moved, we needed a fresh start. Where we moved, Selina no longer had a yard. Walks became a major portion of our day. Selina was over-stimulated. She never learned how to walk on a leash, and there was simply too much excitement. I spent the walks saying no, stop that, darn dog. I stopped enjoying the moments. Selina did too. And then I thought, what if I set the tone at the beginning and maintain the same tone throughout the walk. As we would leave the front door, I told her it was going to be a great walk with lots of adventures. Every time she paused, looked uncertain, or was scared, I told her she was a good girl and it was a great walk. Pretty soon, I started telling her what everyone was doing. Our walks became a narrative of positive actions. In a short time, Selina learned to walk on a leash, to say hi to people, and to let me know when she was scared. I started looking forward to the breaks, and when I found myself struggling, took Selina on a walk.
Words have more power than we think.
Those who understand the power of words and choose to use them for harm, are among the saddest examples of humans. We have all been hurt. Some of our wounds will never heal. But to give to others what we have been dealt, knowing full well the pain we are hurling at them, is beyond shameful. I have learned these people are terrified. They live in a world of fear. Their wounds are festering. The pain they feel is very real, and they feel it throughout the day. They have been so hurt, they refuse to allow anyone in. And yet, rather than healing, or at a minimum keeping their words to themselves, they share their misery.
I am a supporter of the first amendment, freedom of speech. We all have the right, and should have the right to say what we want. But with this right comes grave responsibility. We must own the consequences of our words. When we choose to hide behind social media, slandering others, putting people down, or saying our belief is the only correct belief, we spread hatred. Say what you feel led to say. Share your opinions.
I would like to challenge you to a daily positivity walk. I am not saying you should develop Pollyanna syndrome. Rather, I am suggesting you start to share positive thoughts with the universe. It doesn’t matter if anyone is there to hear the words. The positive energy and vibrations you put out will spread and lead others to do the same.