According to the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank, the United States of America will produce somewhere between $20 and $25 trillion dollars in gross domestic product (GDP) during 2022. Whatever the actual amount, it will represent approximately one fourth of the estimated GDP generated by the rest of the nations of the earth combined during the same period. And since that astonishing sum is presumably spread amongst our estimated 338 million people (only 4.34 percent of the total human population on our planet), it would be easy to assume that we lead the world in life expectancy, health care and public safety.
Yet we do not. Instead, despite possessing every possible financial and technological advantage, we are the death trap of the developed world.
Let us start with life expectancy. The United States ranks 46th in the world, below French Guiana, Lebanon and Cuba. And according to the National Center for Health Statistics, the average life expectancy for all Americans declined from 79 years in 2019 to 76 in 2021. That drop marked the most significant decline since World War II, and impacted minority groups most of all. Native Americans, for example, had an average life expectancy of only 65. Deaths from COVID-19 played the largest role in the decline, which occurred globally and was not limited solely to the United States.
What is striking, however, is that the U.S. fared worse than other affluent democracies in terms of COVID deaths per capita and that we suffered more deaths from COVID after vaccines were introduced than before due to the widespread rejection of vaccines by certain groups. Post-vaccine deaths were largely avoidable and occurred because we politicized what should have been a straight-forward medical decision. We do not, as a rule, politicize taking blood pressure medication or antibiotics when we are sick, but we did and do with COVID vaccines. It is a compelling example of throwing away the advantages of wealth and science in the name of politics, or convenience, or ideology, and it is something we do in the U.S. to a far greater extent than anywhere else in the Western world.
Consider that during the Omicron surge of COVID-19 Americans were, compared to other wealthy nations, less likely to be vaccinated or boosted and significantly more likely to die. Relative to our allies, our babies are more likely to die by age 5, our teens are more likely to die by age 20, and our adults are more likely to die by age 65. European countries are superior to the U.S. in the vast majority of health measures regardless of age, race, or income.
Much of the disparity can be explained by guns, drugs and cars. We have more guns and more gun violence than any other wealthy nation. We have more drug overdose deaths overall and per capita, and a higher road accident death rate than Canada, Japan, Australia, South Korea and the entire European Union.
We are also frightfully obese. Forty percent of our population meets the criteria for obesity, a rate double that of the European Union and eight times higher than South Korea or Japan. Obesity is a contributing cause of 20 percent of all deaths of Americans between the ages of 40 and 85, and worse here than in other wealthy nations because we combine a sedentary lifestyle with a high fat, high calorie diet driven by fast food that guarantees heart disease, diabetes, and an entire array of life-shortening physical conditions.
We compound these challenges by producing too few doctors overall, too few general practitioners in particular, and concentrating them in urban areas so that vast swaths of rural America are dangerously under-served by health-care providers. To make matters worse, our health care system is the most inefficient in the world. We spend on average $12,318 per person per year for health care in the U.S., which is 40 percent more than any other country. In return we get life expectancy worse than Cuba’s.
And if the United States fares badly by any measure in terms of qualify of life and life expectancy amongst the advanced nations of the world, Oklahoma fares badly within the U.S. Our state ranks 43rd out of 50 states in life expectancy, 33 in infant mortality, 47th in teen pregnancy, and 47th in divorce. Forty-four percent of all Oklahoma births are to unmarried mothers. We are, in short, near the bottom of the barrel, and would live longer and spend less on health care on average if we lived almost anywhere else in the developed world.
The political dimensions of these facts should be obvious, particularly since we are in an election year. We are the way we are because our leaders have failed us and because we are too weak or too incompetent to hold them accountable. People in Ireland and Germany do not live longer because they have more money or better technology. They live longer because they use their resources more effectively. They make different decisions. They build political and health care systems that prioritize quality of life and science over absurd culture wars. They think collectively on matters of public health and safety, and they commit the necessary resources to make tomorrow better for their children than today is for them.
We do not do those things. And every time we vote for someone who would rather ban a book or fire a teacher than support scientific solutions to our public health and safety challenges, we make things worse.
The available evidence indicates we have been making things worse than other advanced nations for a long, long time. It is time we did better.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.