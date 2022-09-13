According to the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank, the United States of America will produce somewhere between $20 and $25 trillion dollars in gross domestic product (GDP) during 2022. Whatever the actual amount, it will represent approximately one fourth of the estimated GDP generated by the rest of the nations of the earth combined during the same period. And since that astonishing sum is presumably spread amongst our estimated 338 million people (only 4.34 percent of the total human population on our planet), it would be easy to assume that we lead the world in life expectancy, health care and public safety.

Yet we do not. Instead, despite possessing every possible financial and technological advantage, we are the death trap of the developed world.