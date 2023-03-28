Last November, the United States Department of Labor investigated Packers Sanitation Services (PSS) and found that the company, which provides industrial cleaning services for the meat packing industry, employed at least 102 underage migrant children in eight states across the country.

The children, some as young as 13, often worked overnight shifts scrubbing blood and beef fat from slaughterhouse floors. They routinely used industrial strength foams, acids, and scalding water dispensed from high pressure hoses to clean work surfaces, electric knives, fat skinners, and 190-pound saws used to cut up pork and beef carcasses and were routinely covered in blood. They regularly suffered chemical burns, and it was those burns — plus the fact the kids were falling asleep in class due to sleep deprivation — that ultimately caught the attention of public-school nurses who alerted authorities. As a result, PSS was fined a paltry $1.5 million.