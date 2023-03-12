I’ve had a number of hobbies throughout my life. I’m not talking about the occasional puzzle over the Christmas holiday. I mean things you stay with simply for enjoyment or personal growth, our diversions from normal workaday tasks.

I’m pretty transient in my interests. As a kid, I loved building models. My lack of patience and desire to see the completed product often led to a less than desirable example of skill. One I stuck to the longest was when I was a runner. Four times a week I’d pound the sidewalks around my neighborhood, generally logging 15 miles a week. While I loved the outdoors on nice days, I jokingly noted my biggest discovery was that the vaunted “runner’s high” was a myth. The only high I got was when I finished. These days, my primary interest is a good book.

