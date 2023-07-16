I found myself in a cycle of dissatisfaction this past week. It’s one of my many character flaws which I try to keep working on.

Like the pro athlete who repeats the same practice drill incessantly, developing the muscle memory that allows them to become stars, our brains need to be trained to filter the negative, enhancing the muscle memory to allow us to avoid the spiral. The pro athlete’s performance only looks effortless because of the thousands of reps they put in outside the spotlight. Their skill is the product of innumerable failures and less-than-spectacular repetitions.