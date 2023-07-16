I found myself in a cycle of dissatisfaction this past week. It’s one of my many character flaws which I try to keep working on.
Like the pro athlete who repeats the same practice drill incessantly, developing the muscle memory that allows them to become stars, our brains need to be trained to filter the negative, enhancing the muscle memory to allow us to avoid the spiral. The pro athlete’s performance only looks effortless because of the thousands of reps they put in outside the spotlight. Their skill is the product of innumerable failures and less-than-spectacular repetitions.
Our attitudes are generally self-manufactured, but an exercise regimen for our brains is as critical to our health as cardio, Pilates or any other type of fitness activity. The beauty of that practice is that it then allows you to plow through the challenges, often without realizing they were there. You fly past them, giving each no more thought than a billboard on the turnpike at 80 mph. Some become little more than white noise.
Because, I’ve learned, frequently the challenges … aren’t. They’re merely distractions we get caught up in when we head down that rabbit hole of frustration. Shiny objects to divert you from the task at hand. You can engage or not, but if you do, you probably still wind up at the same destination. It just takes you longer to get there.
My close friends know it’s best not to be in my radius when some arbitrary irritation level is reached, because one area of annoyance multiplies exponentially and there winds up being some measure of collateral damage. The frustration is as much with myself as it is the condition and I’ve offered more than a few apologies as a result. I can blame my situation on all manner of things. A bad night’s sleep, a difficult decision I really don’t want to make, or all types of deadlines. I deplore ever being the reason someone else can’t get their job done well or on time. But the bottom line is, it’s me. Despite the human brain weighing an average of three pounds, it possesses an outsized influence on virtually everything.
Then, as happened last week, I realize most of my pain is self-inflicted. I’d become both the perpetrator and and the victim of a crime of passion.
I’m better able to recognize the situation than I once was and I’ll frequently tell my wife I need to reboot, much like a computer. If you’ve ever called tech support on any computer problem, you know the first thing they’ll frustratingly ask is “have you tried restarting the machine?” and I’ve decided my brain isn’t that different. Forget the fact that I may need some additional RAM and I’m running an outdated operating system, turning the danged thing off, waiting a minute or two, and restarting generally works wonders.
All those little digital gremlins that operate in bits and bytes in our technology also run rampant in our brains. We just need to shut the system down periodically to silence the little buggers.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com