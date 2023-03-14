As Oklahoma’s Attorney General, I have made it a top priority to aggressively enforce the Open Records and Open Meetings Acts across State government. That is why I am excited to highlight the importance of Sunshine Week, an annual celebration of access to public information and open government.

All citizens have a right to the public records that belong to them. These records include how your tax dollars are spent, why a decision that impacts your family has been made, and more. It does not matter whether the requested documents are about potholes or politics. It does not matter whether the requester is a news reporter or a concerned resident. You are entitled to inspect most public records as promptly as possible. That’s not just my opinion; it’s the law.

