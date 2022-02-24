She wasn’t born here, rather north of here, but she moved with her family to what is now an Oklahoma ghost town north of Cushing and not so far from Stillwater. It’s always tough on kids to move and she was likely no exception. She managed a job as a telephone operator after she graduated from high school, quite an accomplishment for an 18-year-old woman born in 1879.
She must have been a little wild and a bit of a risk taker and in 1901 at the age of 21, she managed to trek to El Reno, Oklahoma, to register for the Southwest Oklahoma land lottery. And she was also, and in life, a winner, as her number was drawn second; a 160-acre allotment just south of the site of a town called Lawton.
This newly found wealth, we’re told, produced hundreds of marriage proposals and instant fame. But she fell for a local Lawton boy who ran the lumber yard, Charles Payne. Payne had other business ventures to include a coal delivery service, a grocery store and a wholesale grocery supply company. He became known, during the Great Depression, for continuing to sell “on credit”; debts were often not repaid. Seems he was a good, good man.
The lottery winning wife finally agreed to subdivide the 160 acres she had won, which allowed other settlers who had not acquired property (unlucky!), to purchase affordable housing. Affordable housing, what a concept!
The Paynes were famous, cultured, and giving, and they donated land for a church, a school, and even a number of parks.
The Payne’s has three daughters: Lahoma, Louisa, and Martha Helen. And they were raised at the top of the hill owned by the family. Five years after their marriage, in 1907, a 14-room Italian and Greek revival-styled mansion was constructed which became not only the family residence, but the site of many social events. And the Lawton social hub.
The story ends a bit sadly. In July 1931, at age 52, the lottery winner died from a ruptured appendix. Charles, with the economic catastrophes of the 1930s, sold the house in 1939 and died eight years later.
And the lottery winner was our own Mattie Beal. The house? The Beal House on Summit Avenue in Lawton. Get out and see it.
— Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.