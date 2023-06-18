Frederick Douglass

Frederick Douglass

This Juneteenth is the 10th anniversary of the unveiling of Frederick Douglass's bronze statue in the United States Capitol. As we reflect on his well-earned place in our history, we have to ask: What makes him one of the great Americans?

It isn't merely the inspiring story of his rise from slave to statesman. Neither is it the triumph of his character over the racial prejudice common in his day. Nor still is it his exemplary service in the crusade against slavery—although his writings and speeches against it are treasures of our American inheritance. It isn't even all these things together. It's something more.