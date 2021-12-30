Old school leadership is less concerned with cultural awareness, so called “servant” leadership, women in the workplace and months-long family leave time than it is about how these elements contribute to the desired outcome. Cuz that’s what leadership really is, garnering the necessary resources, be they personnel, money or time, and utilizing these resources prudently to get a job done, to overcome obstacles to get a job done and to create momentum to get a job done.
The Army, of course, has a definition, and says leadership is, “The process of influencing people by providing purpose, direction and motivation while operating to accomplish the mission and improve the organization.” Not a lot of emotion in that; it’s oriented on results as leadership must be. But there are a few tenets, I think, which make this definition a bit easier to swallow, inject the theory of emotional intelligence, and acknowledge the strength in “new school leadership”. Here are five.
1. The Theory of Shared Hardship. When times are hard for those who are followers, leaders must immerse themselves in the same hardship. Up against a tough, short deadline? The boss better be there with her sleeves rolled up. Convoy breaks down on the side of the road? Boss needs to be there to help change a tire. Leaders need to be heard and mostly to be seen when times are tough. Those being led won’t forget.
2. Leaders must make the goals and objectives very clear and very concise, and must define what success looks like and how the group will know they have won. If the leader is unable to demonstrate success to the followers, why does the group need a leader at all? Was it Yogi who said, “If you don’t know where you are going, any road will take you there”? He was right. The leader needs to be sure the group knows where it is going.
3. The leader must dance with the girl he brings to the party. Nothing is more off-putting, devious or confusing than individuals who are designated as leaders yet show up with different personalities every time a new situation is encountered. Such leaders, some days kind, some days remote and some days simply cruel, create the unsettling feeling of being basically unbalanced. Organizations always assume the personality and demeanor of the leader. Inconsistency is the death of good leadership.
4. The leader must outwork everyone. It is key to the success of so many great leaders. Be the first to arrive in the morning and the last to leave at night. Setting the example. Demonstrating to everyone the importance of the work to be done and the goals to be accomplished.
5. Diversity, in every form, is absolutely necessary to obtain the best outcomes. Better outcomes are always achieved when all voices are heard from, all experiences shared, and value gleaned from every mind. We should never want diversity simply to have diversity. We must have it not to show off but to ensure the very best product and the most complete and satisfying accomplishment of the goals.
So that’s what old school leadership looks like. Or is that new school? Kinda hard to tell the difference if you toss away the fluff.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.