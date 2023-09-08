Whenever I am ranting and raving at my iPhone because it has mysteriously changed something I understood yesterday but today I don’t, I often stop to compare it to the telephones that belonged to my father’s telephone office as I was growing up.

There is no comparison. The sole purpose of the old phones was to talk on them and to talk on the iPhone of today is just one of many functions. I only use a very small portion of what’s available on my iPhone — the phone itself, text and email messaging, my contacts, the calculator, clock, photos and camera and voice recorder. There are countless more I don’t even know about.