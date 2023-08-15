Our long overdue national pivot away from fossil fuels like oil, gas, and coal is accelerating with a speed that experts find astonishing. Companies large and small, encouraged by federal investment in clean energy, are creating billions of dollars in new revenue, thousands of new jobs, and embracing a once-in-a-generation economic opportunity as well as a taking crucial steps toward slowing our global march toward climate catastrophe. And most are doing it in Republican-controlled states like Oklahoma.

Yes, Oklahoma.