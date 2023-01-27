OK, we’re going to talk about it, OK?
Could any of us get through one day without that word, OK? Certainly not the folks who drive us crazy by using it between every three or four words. “Like, OK, you know?”
I didn’t know OK was the world’s most popular word until I read a 2011 review in Newsweek of a book titled, of course, “OK” by Allan Metcalf. Metcalf found the first use of the word in a Boston newspaper in 1839. It was spelled little o, period, little k, period.
I grew up with the common spelling, “o-k-a-y,” but that wasn’t even mentioned in this review. I don’t know if Metcalf explained it in his book since I didn’t read it.
I remember if you used OK in an English theme, the teacher drew a red line through it if you didn’t spell it out — and probably graded you down anyway as it was a slang term judged by teachers of my day not to be appropriate theme-ese.
During my years as a newspaper editor, the Associated Press stylebook guide was the two capital letters O and K, no periods, although I think I forgot that over the years and sometimes stuck in the periods. “Do not use o-k-a-y,” the AP stated firmly.
Now, even that short version has been reduced to just the small letter “k” in text messages. I don’t see how it can be shortened any further — but then, I’m not a texter.
I’m not surprised to learn it’s the most popular word in the world. I have always noticed when I overhear people talking in a foreign language that they liberally sprinkle it with “OK’s.” That one word and some creative sign language can get you a long way in any foreign country.
Actually, OK can be sign language. Newsweek illustrated their article with photos of comedian Rodney Dangerfield, Olympics gymnast champion Mary Lou Retton and Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi who at that time was still our ally. All three were smiling and making the OK sign with thumb and first finger forming a circle.
Metcalf pointed out that OK was technically the first word spoken on the moon — and he gave the example of the never-to-be-forgotten and still chilling words spoken by Todd Beamer, the passenger aboard United Airlines Flight 93 on 9-11, as he led the charge on the hijackers: “You ready? OK, let’s roll.”
Also, OK is like one of those Chinese words which has seven meanings, depending upon the inflection.
Think a junior high school principal’s, “OK, quiet down!” — an exasperated mother’s, “OK, stop it right now!” — praise for something well done, OK!” — response to the question, “How are you feeling?” — “OK” — meaning “Not so hot but I won’t complain unless you ask me for details.” Response to a boss asking, “Do you understand what I’m saying” and you really don’t, “OK.” The I agree with you “OK” and the I don’t agree with you “OK.” That’s seven examples right there, just off the top of my head.
The author said: “To us today, the word encapsulates a whole two-letter American philosophy of tolerance, even admiration for difference.”
I’m OK with that.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.