One of my favorite hobbies has always been learning new things. My joy of learning dwindled during the pandemic. It seemed like every day there were 15 new things that had to be learned and mastered. A few months later, what we had learned no longer applied, and we were learning new skills. The continual merry-go-round of constant learning soon wore on my passion. I slowly stopped reading non-fiction books and articles. I struggled to maintain an interest in TED Talks. And YouTube documentaries soon lost their appeal.

It wasn’t until one of my dearest friends, Corey, started to ask me questions, about what he was learning in school, something he read, or a thought he had. These questions challenged me, reminded me how much I love to think and learn. But the passion of learning was not kindled. Fearing I was losing my spark, I threw myself into countless projects. I created lists of things I wanted to do, and purposely kept myself busy. I was productive, but my productivity often lacked value.