One of my favorite hobbies has always been learning new things. My joy of learning dwindled during the pandemic. It seemed like every day there were 15 new things that had to be learned and mastered. A few months later, what we had learned no longer applied, and we were learning new skills. The continual merry-go-round of constant learning soon wore on my passion. I slowly stopped reading non-fiction books and articles. I struggled to maintain an interest in TED Talks. And YouTube documentaries soon lost their appeal.
It wasn’t until one of my dearest friends, Corey, started to ask me questions, about what he was learning in school, something he read, or a thought he had. These questions challenged me, reminded me how much I love to think and learn. But the passion of learning was not kindled. Fearing I was losing my spark, I threw myself into countless projects. I created lists of things I wanted to do, and purposely kept myself busy. I was productive, but my productivity often lacked value.
This year, Corey decided we needed to read a book together. I jumped at the opportunity. I have always wanted to be a part of a book club, to discuss what I read, learn from others, and expand my mind. This was the push I needed, the nudge that ignited my passion for learning. The stack of books by my bed is growing, and I am frustrated when I lack time to read. Life is slowly slowing down, I am choosing activities that challenge me, stir my creativity, and teach me something.
We are a few weeks into the school year. This is the first year I have not had a student in school in 16 years. Before that I had a four-year break between my education and my daughter starting school. This break will be longer, and if I am honest with you, it scares me. My life has always operated on school years, homework, routines and learning. It wasn’t until I was talking through a chapter with Corey that I realized some habits, some things that bring us comfort don’t have to stop.
The fall has always been my time of fresh starts, new beginnings and healthy routines. The summer has always been the time I take off, relax, sleep in and play. Right now, there is no reason for me to change these cycles of life. The comfort and familiarity they bring may be just what I need during all the transitions. One thing is for sure, my love of learning is not something that I want to give up or lose. It keeps me young, inspires me, and brings me great joy.
For those of us watching the start of a new school year, let’s promise ourselves that we will build the routines and hobbies that make us happy and support our best selves. Let’s also remember to be kind to the parents who are emotional or stressed with the changes, and the educators who continue to love and invest in our children year after year.