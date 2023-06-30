I’m actually loafing a lot and enjoying it,” former U.S. Senator Tom Coburn told fellow Oklahoma Republicans when he visited them in the Oklahoma Legislature in February 2015 to urge them to join the list of states calling for a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution.

“Hmmph,” I snorted. Surely he doesn’t consider visiting the Oklahoma Republican legislators loafing. Not when the legislators had been so not loafing while introducing, as of May 3, that same year, 2,015 bills, many of which were bound to become new laws. So probably he meant loafing back home in Muskogee.