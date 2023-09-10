A new eye-opening report on trends that will shape the future of workforce development in Oklahoma and the nation illustrates how CareerTech can and should play a starring role in a growing skills-based economy.

The report, “No Worker Left Behind: How Empowering People With Skills Can Ignite the Economy and Create Economic Mobility,” examines the talent-to-workforce pipeline and key trends that will challenge employers in their search for highly skilled workers. The report, published by America Succeeds, a Denver-based nonprofit, also identifies opportunities in education and workforce development to overcome these challenges.