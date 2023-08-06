If the forecast is any indication, we might catch a break this week from our recent residency in hell’s half acre, and have a bit of a respite from temps exceeding the century mark.
But how sad is it that we’re going to think the mid-90s is a cool front?
The heat makes people do crazy things. But what do you expect? When I opened the front door one day last week I briefly lost my mind. When that blast of heat causes your synapses to stop firing and you hallucinate that you’re actually opening the oven to check on dinner, something’s amiss. With a west-facing front door, I learned early on I better be quick, or wear an oven mitt when I grabbed the handle to the storm door.
After June’s hailstorm, there are dozens of roofing crews more than earning their keep around town. I saw one crew start at 6:30 in the morning, working all day, finishing up at near dark. Several were wearing long sleeve hoodies while working and I simply don’t know how the human body can survive in that kind of environment.
But I think last year’s heat wave was even worse. I base that on some landscaping here at the paper that passed to that great greenhouse in the sky after enduring what seemed like weeks of Sahara-like temperatures. What was most shocking was they were well-established holly bushes, something I believed to be near impossible to kill. So far this year, there have been no new casualties.
I had to chuckle at one meme last week which reported an email from the electric company to a customer. “Your bill is ready.” The reply? “Yeah, well, I’m not.” I know I don’t sleep as well this time of year, and it may be the heat. It’s also highly likely that I’m counting dollar signs instead of sheep when I know the AC hasn’t stopped running since 3 p.m. and it’s now after midnight. A friend, now retired from OG&E, used to make the same joke every summer when we met. As we sat in a convention meeting space, he’d grin and tell you he loved the sound of those big AC units running. “We call it harvest season,” he quipped.
Still, the hottest I ever remember was a family road trip as a kid. We lived in southern California, but dad was always looking to the future. He heard about a place where he could buy a lot for a vacation home, and they’d put you up for the weekend if you’d come listen to the sales pitch. So our family piled into the station wagon and spent a lovely weekend baking in Parker, AZ. I remember nothing about that trip, except how miserable we all were.
Still, there’s a level of insanity that makes me question if we are truly an intelligent species. A few weeks ago, when it was forecasted that Death Valley would post the world’s highest-ever recorded temperature, it was reported people were actually traveling to Death Valley. What’s the saying? “Their cornbread ain’t entirely done in the middle.” In temps like that, it soon will be.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com