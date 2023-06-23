The New York Times published a list of 100 things restaurant staffers should never do. Number 41 was saying “No problem.” Saying “No problem” is a problem. Would it be on the menu if there were a problem?”

I totally agreed with that. The response, “No problem” in all kinds of situations has annoyed me for years. But it’s a losing battle because people say it everywhere. It has become one of those universal ubiquitous phrases like, “OK.”