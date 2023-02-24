So I don’t have instant recall. OK, OK, so I can hardly remember anything at all.
What do you think friends are for?
And husbands? Children? Grandchildren?
To fill in the blanks, of course.
Like at a meeting I had at my house many years ago. A half dozen of us were sitting around the kitchen table, planning the annual meeting for our organization.
“We need to decide who to ask for a speaker,” the program chairman reminded us.
“We could ask that representative. ...” I hesitated.
“Askins,” somebody filled in.
“Yes, we could ask Representative Askins from. ...” I paused.
“Duncan,” somebody else supplied.
“Yes, we could ask Representative Askins from Duncan who introduced House Bill. ...” I blanked out again.
“House Bill 2658,” the person next to me said.
“House Bill 2658,” I repeated, “which, er, uh, you know...
“...modifies the grounds that the Court of Criminal Appeals can use when it’s considering convictions from district court,” said the woman across the table from me.
So it took four people to help me complete my sentence but I got it said and we all knew what we were talking about. I call it group participation.
Or, say, you’re having coffee with some friends and you start talking about someone only you can’t remember his name.
“You know, that guy whose wife called him at least 10 times a day at work?”
“Oh, Wilbur,” they fill in in unison and we all howl with laughter. Wilbur is not his real name. It’s Willie. Just kidding!
The longer people are married to each other, the more help they are in opening those little memory doors that get stuck shut.
“It was just a few years after we were married,” I’d start.
“Three years,” my husband would narrow it down.
“And we lived in that little rural community named Pond River.”
“Lake Creek,” my husband corrected me.
“And there wasn’t any lake or any creek,” I continue.
“Yes, there was,” he said.
“And you were coaching the girls’ basketball team and there were only ...”
“Six girls on the team,” he filled in.
And so on. Between us, we could tell a pretty good story.
Children are a big help. When we all sit around the table at Thanksgiving and Christmas and reminisce, I usually start the conversation.
“Remember that year you were a. ...”
“7th grader,” one son says resignedly.
“And you ran away from home because. ...”
“Because I hated my math teacher,” he says dutifully.
And so on. I have hundreds of great family stories to tell — all it takes is someone around to fill in a few facts.
By the time he was 6, my grandson Jake was an expert.
“So what did you do today at. ...?” I would stop, puzzled.
“Cameron University Child Development Center?” he would supply helpfully.
“No, no, the other one.”
“Oh, you mean First Baptist Child Development and Day Care Center?” he’d rattle off.
“Yes, that one. What did you do this morning?”
“I don’t remember!” he’d say, off-handedly.
“I know what you mean,” I’d mutter. “Let’s have an Oreo. I think I read someplace that chocolate helps you remember things.”
I paused with my hand in the cookie jar. “Or maybe it was spinach,” I said.
Jake looked worried.
“No, no, I remember now. It was chocolate.”
The only time it’s a problem when you don’t remember persons, places or things is when you talk to yourself.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.