CNN evaluating partisan talent”
That was the headline of a trade article I read last week, the topic of which has been making the rounds in journalism circles for some time now.
There’s no doubt the news profession is at a low point. President Trump called the news media “the enemy of the American people” five years ago. And while there’s certainly a lot of “fake news” out there, that term has, for some, come to reflect any information they disagree with, regardless of its truth. Just last week, President Biden said “everything gets sensationalized”.
And, the “media” has no one to blame but itself as many news programs morphed into “info-tainment”, utilizing a set of leading questions posed to like-minded figures, generally with an unstated goal of reinforcing a partisan viewpoint.
So, when the New York Times reported CNN chief Chris Licht told advertisers, “At a time where extremes are dominating cable news, we will seek to go a different way,” I felt a bit of relief. Because all the while CNN aficionados railed against the bias of Fox News, they saw no problem with frontline hosts on their own network. And the reverse is true of Fox, in my opinion.
Wow. News that’s focused on facts, not opinion. What a concept.
(In an interesting side note, CNN also acknowledged they’d been overusing the “breaking news” banner and have vowed to scale that back as well.)
For those who thought there’d be a media love affair with the White House after the administration change, I’m sure the Biden administration feels they’re not getting a fair shake. There’ve been numerous reports on a bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan, ineffective efforts to manage inflation or gas prices, and questions about whether payments from an already overdrawn Federal checking account did more harm than good.
Bias exists. Does the media fall short occasionally? Sure. Do they need to get better and try again? Absolutely. Which is why most journalists will say CNN’s changes are a good thing. Will they live up to them? Who knows?
Another columnist described CNN’s previous M.O. as “They found a new outrage every single day. It made it difficult for audiences to separate what was really an emergency and what was a ratings ploy.”
I think we should call good reporting “News with a capital ‘N’.” I only wish consumers were so easily able to distinguish the producers of News from the procurers of “news.”
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.