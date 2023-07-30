Alarm bells have been sounded regarding rising ocean temperatures and the perhaps permanent damage being inflicted on bony coral structures just off the coast in shallow oceans. In addition to the habitat coral reefs provide, they also help protect coastlines from storms and erosion.
Setting aside the politics of climate change and the human impact, I’m guessing we won’t know the full impact of losing a coral reef until it’s already gone.
I pondered that last week as I assessed the impact changes in my own little climate bubble: The newspaper industry.
Experts have similarly sounded alarm bells about “ghost newspapers”, “news deserts” and the purported impact on democracy and citizens when media entities — long under economic stress from a business climate change of epic proportions — are weakened to the point of failure. The tenuous situation puts some only days or weeks away from disappearing or being forced to change in dramatic, perhaps irreversible, fashion. Consider these:
•A recent issue of one nationally-known paper was reported to have zero ads in that day’s edition. I’ve written before that most newspapers generate 70 percent or so of their revenues off advertising. Using the current business model, no newspaper I know can print the paper and deliver it to customers based solely on subscription revenues.
•The Santa Barbara (CA) News Press went out of business last week after filing for bankruptcy. That paper was once my strongest competitor when I ran a small daily on the California Central Coast in the mid-90s. The paper ceased producing a printed product a month ago after a 150-year run and attempted to go online only, until an email to staff reported the paper had “stopped publishing. They ran out of money to pay us.”
•The LA Times recently reported it would no longer publish game stories, standings, box scores, TV listings or a daily sports calendar. It had already eliminated the reporter position tasked with covering local NHL and major league soccer teams. Part of their issue has to do with a deadline of 3 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The Times began shuttering its printing plant in 2022. Printing operations are expensive, but when you don’t print your own paper, you also lose control of your deadlines.
•The New York Times announced it was eliminating its sports department and will fill the gap with content it will purchase from The Athletic, coincidentally an operation owned by the Times.
As depressing as all that seems, it only emphasizes the critical need for the industry to adapt in a way so we can still fulfill our mission, and do it in a way readers will support. But that’s the challenge, isn’t it? I’d wager any or all of the situations above were grudgingly arrived at. And they’ll get an earful from lots of customers who’ll stop reading in protest.
Then, like the coast with the bleached coral, the erosion that will occur in the coming years will leave those communities wondering what happened.
A reader told me last week how upset she was about a particular mistake we’d made, following that with how invested she is in maintaining her tactile connection with the printed product. Readers like that understand the need — foibles and all — of supporting our little ecosystem.
Thank you for reading and supporting your local newspaper. It’s never been more critical. We just need more like you.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com