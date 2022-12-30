You have to make a New Year’s Resolution so you’re ready when people ask you expectantly: “So what is your New Year’s Resolution?”
So what I have been doing is rotating between a couple that apparently are good for the long haul since, so far, I haven’t been able to accomplish either one.
On even years, I resolve not to be late to anything that has a fixed starting time — meetings, for example. On odd years, I resolve to be serene and stop flapping around like those chickens my mother-in-law so efficiently wrung the heads off of whenever company showed up for dinner.
So that’s my resolution again for 2023. Serenity.
I conscientiously wrote it down on a piece of yellow-ruled paper on Jan. 1, 2017, and put it on my desk so I wouldn’t forget. Just before Christmas, I cleaned off a part of my desk and there, at the bottom of a stack of papers, was that piece of yellow paper with the word, “Serenity,” written on it. But when someone asks me about my resolution and, every other year, I fold my hands and try to compose my face into a Buddha-like expression and reply softly, “Serenity,” I can tell they’re disappointed I’m not going for something more dramatic like giving up chewing tobacco, drinking, cussing, fighting, carousing or chocolate.
I’m serious about serenity, though. I think even a little bit would be beneficial and possibly prevent halitosis and deformed toenails as well. What I need is a role model — someone more accessible than Buddha. But I don’t know a single, serene person. Everyone I know is first cousin to the white rabbit: “I’m late! I’m late!” they call over their shoulders as they rush off to do another thing on their “List of Things To Do.”
“I wish we had time to talk,” we wheeze at each other. “I wish I could stay longer but I have to run.” “Let’s do lunch — someday.”
It’s not just me that needs serenity. If two of us had it at the same time, we could take time to talk, visit longer, do lunch.
Just off the top of my head, here are some situations where serenity would come in handy: When the traffic light turns green and the driver ahead of you is talking on her cell phone and digging for something in the back seat at the same time. When the person ahead of you at the supermarket checkout remembers something she forgot, goes to get it, writes a check and has 37 coupons. When someone calls to sell you insurance.
I am truly going to work on it. I am going to dig out that yellow piece of paper with “Serenity” written on it and tape it someplace conspicuous. And when the driver who is holding up traffic or the shopper who is slowing down the line is me and people are yelling impatiently and glaring indignantly, I will smile. Serenely.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.