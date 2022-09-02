I was picking out tomatoes at the Farmer’s Market. They were small but I knew they were tasty because I’d bought them there before. The small stand belonged to a young, friendly couple from a nearby town.
“What are these?” a woman with a trace of German accent asked, pointing to long, glossy, purplish-black produce on the table.
“Looks like rotten bananas to me,” the man with her said caustically, before the woman weighing my tomatoes could answer.
“They’re eggplants,” she went ahead to explain pleasantly, ignoring the man who I supposed was the woman’s husband. She named a variety which didn’t mean anything to me because I am not an eggplant person, although they are one of the prettiest vegetables at the market. She described how to cook them and said they were delicious.
“How much are your cantaloupe?” the man rudely interrupted.
“$2,” the vendor’s husband replied.
“Where’d they come from?” the man asked suspiciously. “Them comin’ from way off can poison you!”
“I picked them myself last night!” the woman answered, obviously insulted.
The man ended up buying a pound of eggplant and then reluctantly adding one more to the scale. He paid for them like he suspected he was being cheated. He took a cantaloupe, too.
The young man glanced at me and gave a little grin. He’d met that type of customer before, I guess, and took it in stride.
What if you had to live with someone that negative every day, I thought, and was grateful I did not. What makes some people so negative, I wondered, even though there are plenty of awful things to worry about today, but does being perpetually negative make it any better?
I headed for a nearby doughnut shop I like to go to on Saturday mornings. I like to go there because not only are their doughnuts both delicious and inexpensive, I like the people who run the place. They’re very friendly and courteous and smile at you like they’re really glad to see you again.
What makes some people so pleasantly positive, I wondered. Are people born negative or positive? Or is it life experience that makes the difference?
I will go way out of my way to avoid being next to someone I know is a Gloomy Gus — a moaner, a groaner, a constant complainer — and I will elbow someone else out of the way to get to sit next to a perpetually happy person, especially if they laugh a lot.
And yet, I have never outright asked someone, “How come you’re such a pain in the...uh...how come you’re always coming from the dark side, expecting the worst — or, why are you always so happy and optimistic?”
Maybe they have good reasons. Maybe they don’t even know why. Maybe they don’t realize they are what they are. But I’m genuinely curious. So I think, next time, I’ll ask.
Or, if the grouchy guy is big and brawny and tough-looking — like the guy looking at the eggplants — maybe not.
