As the old saying goes, “This is the most wonderful time of the year.” I would counter that with, “This is the most stressful time of the year.” Between extra expenses, holiday parties, and trying to work, more years than not, I found myself falling into bed exhausted and in tears. I missed more of my daughter’s holidays, working to make everything perfect, than I was present for. Finally, I had enough. The stress and exhaustion were threatening to turn my joy for the holidays into an outlook composed of equal parts Scrooge and the Grinch. Not liking where my attitude was headed, I made some changes and have never looked back.
The first and most important thing to remember is no one is ever going to remember what you gave them, they are going to remember the time you spent with them and how you made them feel. Once I understood this concept, I stopped over spending, I stopped buying presents for everyone. The financial freedom was amazing. Rather than wait until the last minute, I saved all year, made a list of who I was shopping for in October, created a budget, and was done shopping by Dec.w1. I rarely hit black Friday sales, choosing to enjoy a quiet day at home decorating and preparing for the coming season. For close friends and coworkers, I make cookie trays, a handmade gift, or plan a special day out with them. You would be shocked at how much this one thing has changed my outlook.
Christmas and holiday parties can overwhelm quickly. Prior to the pandemic, it felt like there was an event almost every night. Something important to note here, for my family, between Thanksgiving and Christmas we celebrate three birthdays, so the time crunch and financial strain are real. Around Halloween, I try to schedule a meeting with my parents to plan all our holiday and birthday celebrations. Then as parties or events come up, I ask myself if I really need to go, or can I send a polite excuse. Something else that has helped my family is what we call the “Divide and Conquer Method”. Rather than everyone attending every party, we divide up and attend for each other, creating quite a bit more time.
Finally, remembering why we are celebrating and want to spend time with each other is key. I am a big proponent of spending time with those we love every day versus one time of the year. Making family and friends a daily priority takes a lot of pressure off of this time of the year. I learned this from my grandmother, who was very practical. Spending time with those we love should be a daily priority, not an end of year or funeral priority. With this in mind, my daughter and I strive to volunteer throughout the month, to focus on others and those in need, and not what we want. Some of our best holiday memories are from the moments we have spent volunteering.
This can be a very stressful time of the year. Trust me, I am right there with you. But, I also know that if we focus on our priorities, time with loved ones, and making memories, the stress can be a little less. As we enter into the final countdown, I wish each of you the very best and least amount of stress.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.