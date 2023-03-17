Little boys are ornery. At about 5, they discover that saying naughty words provokes all kinds of interesting reactions in adults. Nothing brings a sparkle to a 6-year-old’s eyes like repeating the words he knows for bodily functions.

A simple rhyming game is abruptly terminated when they use a forbidden word. Any innocent word you might mention is subject to an inappropriate rhyme followed by peals of laughter. The 6-year-old in my life laughed so hard at his own wit that he fell off the high stool he was perched on. A kindergartner will even ask how to spell a word he’s not supposed to say.