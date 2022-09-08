When my Spousal Unit and I moved into our home back in 2002, it was our first home together as newlyweds. It was amusing to learn that between the two of us, that we had six hammers, five rakes, four hacksaws, and about 30 screwdrivers.
I grew up as one of five sons, whose father was a combat engineer warrant officer. He built and fixed EVERYTHING around our home. So, yeah, I was especially familiar with hand tools and power tools. She was the fix-it or install-it person before we met and had always been quite comfortable with tools.
Over the years since we married, she and I consolidated our tools and implements. We sold some multiple items, we gave away some to family members, other tools were used until they broke or wore out. She decided an in-the-kitchen utility drawer with some hand tools would fulfill her requirements for most indoor projects or situations. I opted to design, cost out, and construct a 10-foot by 16-foot tool shed for my stuff. Now, to be fair, a full one-third of the shed was to be dedicated to her gardening pots, soils, and paraphernalia. And it started out that way too.
Fast-forward to The Present. I have learned the absolute worst broadcasts a retiree can get hooked on is a TV show called Hoarders and it’s evil twin, Hoarders: Buried Alive. Since she retired in 2007, my Spousal Unit has purged her closet just about every fiscal quarter. She often encourages me to do the same. Apparently, I have an abnormal number of Harley, Patriotic, and/or military-themed T-shirts (most without sleeves). She also has dropped hints that I cling to “junk” for too long. So, one day, I agreed to make a list of my stuff to compare with her list of stuff.
•“I-love-me” wall and personal military memorabilia, historical;
•World War II U.S. Army ephemera and field uniform with combat equipment, Audie L. Murphy tribute;
•17 Zildjian cymbals, two Ludwig drum kits, and five Ludwig snare drums, I’m a gigging, active player;
•Old, vintage hand tools, modest miscellaneous collection;
•Halloween decorations, perhaps too many 30-gallon totes;
•Bruce Lee books and various martial arts books, no explanation needed;
•Japanese collectibles, family heritage;
•Harley-Davidson (dealership tokens) and Triumph memorabilia, I own one Harley and two Triumphs;
•Firearms, safety-conscious;
•Books, various authors, various subjects;
•Elephant figurines, well, just two;
•Christmas decorations, perhaps too many 30-gallon totes;
•Wedgewood china and fine crystal pieces, all living room storage areas;
•Décor items, an ever-changing variety for each holiday and calendar season; and
•Pistol, for when I’m not home.
Okay, okay. Now that I look at each list, I can see her list is considerably shorter than my list. She might have a valid point after all. And, because of some of my “junk”, I’m almost embarrassed to admit, her one-third of the shed for her gardening paraphernalia has been reduced to about one-quarter. To borrow a phrase from one of my favorite TV shows, “I’m a man. But I can change. If I have to. I guess…”
George Keck is an Army retiree, a drummer, and Lawton resident, off and on, since 1964.