When my Spousal Unit and I moved into our home back in 2002, it was our first home together as newlyweds. It was amusing to learn that between the two of us, that we had six hammers, five rakes, four hacksaws, and about 30 screwdrivers.

I grew up as one of five sons, whose father was a combat engineer warrant officer. He built and fixed EVERYTHING around our home. So, yeah, I was especially familiar with hand tools and power tools. She was the fix-it or install-it person before we met and had always been quite comfortable with tools.