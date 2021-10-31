I spent a lot of time delivering newspapers last week. It reminded me of my “roots” in the business, and a “first job” that person after person has told me about over the years.
Long before I pursued a degree in journalism, or before serving on a high school newspaper staff in Shawnee, I earned money delivering newspapers. I was probably 11 when I had my first route in San Francisco, dragging a metal-frame wheeled cart with a canvas insert up and down the hilly streets that made up the Presidio U.S. Army post throwing the San Francisco Examiner.
Much of the route consisted of multi-story buildings with a latticework facade and if I was on my game, I found I could stand at the street level and heave the papers up through the lattice and get it on the apartment’s porch. Of course, if I missed, I headed up the stairwell to correct the error and get a better placement.
A few years later, living on Camp Pendleton, I’d transitioned to bicycle delivery and became pretty proud of the fact that I could weave down the center of the street, a newspaper bag over my shoulders, and pitch copies of the San Diego Evening Tribune with either hand to get a good delivery. One day, I was paying more attention to the paper’s flight than I was to my driving, running into the bumper of a parked car.
I hit the car hard enough it bent the frame of the bike, but did no damage to the vehicle. Of course when I went up to ‘fess up to the homeowner, he thought it was hilarious — once he confirmed I hadn’t damaged the car. The only thing seriously hurt was my pride.
My last real route was delivering the Shawnee News-Star, where I’d drive across town to my route, then get out and walk the deliveries. I was late to school the first several days. Walking around a neighborhood you don’t know, looking for house numbers on dark porches long before dawn, and having to fend off more than my share of dogs let out to do their early morning business made for a rough start.
Like many, however, that was my first experience with customer service and business practices. In those days, I paid for the papers and the customers paid me. Many gave little thought to being a couple of months behind, or moving out while still owing me money. One guy, I remember, for several months didn’t pay me because “all I have is a hundred.” After about three months, I learned to leave him for last when I knew I’d be sure to have enough cash to give him change. We never had an issue after that. One of my wall office decorations includes a rubber stamp, endorsing checks I received to the News-Star. The balance of the bill, I had to pay in cash collected from customers. And my bill was due, whether I had finished collections or not.
Those days and opportunities seem to have passed us by. Route delivery is now a full-time or part-time job, and cars are generally required. Plus, most parents have no interest in their children driving around at two or three in the morning, perhaps in strange neighborhoods they’re not familiar with.
It’s sad that it’s a lost part of our business. Thousands and thousands of young people learned time management, accounts payable and receivable, inventory and consumables oversight, collections and bad debt management, and how customer service impacts future business and even what was probably their first “Christmas bonus.”
To be clear, while it was an interesting reminder, it also reminded me that it’s a lot of hard work. I think I’ll keep my day job.
David Stringer is publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.