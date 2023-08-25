I was sitting in a darkened auditorium listening to a concert by two virtuosos, a violinist and a pianist. As it began with a Bach arioso, I could feel myself beginning to relax, to let go, to settle back and let the music flow over and through me.

As the concert progressed through a Prokofiev sonata, I sat in awe of the amazing talent, skill and dedication it took — first, for the composers to write this music and, second, of the musicians who were performing it.

Tags

Recommended for you