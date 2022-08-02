In the pantheon of American political partnerships between media moguls and elected officials, few have been as significant as the one between Rupert Murdoch and Donald Trump. Murdoch’s global empire of broadcast and publishing corporations, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post and Fox News, were crucial pillars upon which Trump rose to prominence as a real estate developer and reality television star, and the bedrock upon which he built his successful bid to become President of the United States in 2016.

Fox News played a particularly significant role, featuring Trump once a week on their morning show “Fox and Friends” beginning in 2011 and giving him free reign to thrash the Republican establishment, lie about Barack Obama’s birth certificate, and expand a devoted following that proved crucial to his political career. In turn, Trump openly favored Fox News and all of Murdoch’s other companies, giving them preferential access to him as both candidate and as president and expanding their audience and profit margins along the way.