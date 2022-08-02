In the pantheon of American political partnerships between media moguls and elected officials, few have been as significant as the one between Rupert Murdoch and Donald Trump. Murdoch’s global empire of broadcast and publishing corporations, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post and Fox News, were crucial pillars upon which Trump rose to prominence as a real estate developer and reality television star, and the bedrock upon which he built his successful bid to become President of the United States in 2016.
Fox News played a particularly significant role, featuring Trump once a week on their morning show “Fox and Friends” beginning in 2011 and giving him free reign to thrash the Republican establishment, lie about Barack Obama’s birth certificate, and expand a devoted following that proved crucial to his political career. In turn, Trump openly favored Fox News and all of Murdoch’s other companies, giving them preferential access to him as both candidate and as president and expanding their audience and profit margins along the way.
So, it came as a great shock to the political world when both the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post excoriated Trump in editorials last week. Drawing on testimony from the January 6 investigation unfolding in Congress, the Post blasted the former president in no uncertain terms, writing: “As his followers stormed the Capitol, calling for his vice-president to be hanged, President Donald Trump sat in his private dining room, watching TV, doing nothing. For three hours, seven minutes.” Trump’s goal, according to the Post, was to block the peaceful transfer of power, and they concluded that his behavior renders him unfit for office. “As a matter of principle, as a matter of character,” they bellowed, “Trump has proven himself unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again.”
The Journal echoed this rage, arguing that “Trump betrayed his supporters” and the nation on Jan. 6 by violating his oath to support and defend the Constitution and abandoning his duty to protect the Capitol from an armed mob he told to go there. Once the attack began, he did nothing. As the Journal wrote, “He didn’t call the military to send help. He didn’t call (Mike) Pence to check on the safety of his loyal (Vice President). Instead, he fed the mob’s anger and let the riot play out.” He has, they said, “shown not an iota of regret,” and concluded by saying, “Character is revealed in a crisis, and Mr. Pence passed his January 6 trial. Mr. Trump utterly failed his.”
As devastating as these attacks were on their own, they are part of a larger move by the Murdoch news empire to distance itself from Trump and instead support other candidates in 2022 and beyond. Fox News, for example, has gone more than 100 days without interviewing Trump at all. The network ignored Trump’s July 22 rally in Arizona, choosing instead to show interviews with Florida governor Ron DeSantis, and ignored a Trump speech in Washington, D.C., while choosing to broadcast live a speech by former Vice President Mike Pence. Fox has shown interviews with Trump supporters who do not want him to run for president again in 2024, and their coverage has become so lukewarm or non-existent that networks still in Trump’s orbit (like Newsmax and Breitbart) have charged Fox with betrayal.
None of this could have happened without Murdoch’s approval, and his support for any Republican other than Trump is palpable. Consider this passage from an editorial in the Journal last month: “Look forward! The 2024 field is rich. You have Florida governor Ron DeSantis, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley … the list goes on. All candidates who embrace conservative policies … Unsubscribe from Trump’s daily emails begging for money. Then pick your favorite from a new crop of conservatives. Look to 2022, and 2024, and a new era. Let’s make America sane again.”
Whether Murdoch’s change of heart is temporary or permanent remains to be seen, and the extent to which it will matter is an open question as well. The 2024 election is a long way off, and if Trump were the Republican nominee for president again it is entirely possible that Murdoch’s empire would turn on a dime and support him again.
But it might not. Murdoch is a savvy corporate tycoon who built an empire from the newsroom of a tiny newspaper he inherited from his father in Australia in 1952. He can read political winds as well as anyone. Perhaps his move reflects the feelings of many Republican Party leaders, or those of the major players in conservative politics. They may feel Trump is old news, that he carries too much legal and political baggage, that his irrational refusal to admit he lost the 2020 election ties him to the past when Republicans need to focus on defeating Democrats in the present. At a minimum, Murdoch’s views are said to reflect those of his inner circle as well as those of the writers and editors at the Journal, the Post, and elsewhere. They may reflect the cumulative impact of the January 6 hearings, the sense that Trump’s sins are too great to be overlooked, and the notion that it is time to hand the reigns of the party to a younger generation.
Murdoch is clearly signaling that he is ready to move on from Donald Trump for now. The rest of us should too.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.