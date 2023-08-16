This past week, I had an interesting experience. An acquaintance from my past reached out. After the initial moment of shock, I had not spoken to this person in five years, I found myself spiraling down what could have been a long, dark tunnel.

When I knew this person, I was going through one of the hardest, most difficult times in my life. Imagine your three worst nightmares, combine them, make them a reality, and that was where I was. I won’t delve into the details, but suffice it to say that 2014-2016 set the tone for the next six years. I am grateful for the experiences. If it had not been for those very challenging 8 years, I never would have become the person I am today.

Tags

Recommended for you