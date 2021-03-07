There has been lots of discussion the past few weeks regarding the Life Ready Center and its location and purpose within the district and community.
When looking at Lawton Public Schools enrollment, the first thing citizens have to know is that the district has lost around 300 students a year the last 10-15 years. In the ‘90s our enrollment was over 20,000. Our count for the State Department this year was 12,652.
Considerations and decisions have to be made when enrollment is on a downward decline. I challenged myself, district leaders, and educators to look at what is currently offered and what we can do to make it better for all students.
During these discussions, it was evident we wanted to enhance our course offerings and opportunities for Pre-K through 12th grade. We are actively working on Makerspaces for all elementary sites, middle school students will have more course offerings including high school courses, and our high school students will find more opportunity in their preparations for next year.
We also want to evolve and provide our students with out-of-the-box concepts better preparing them for life after high school, hence our mission of preparing Life-Ready graduates.
This is also how the concept of the Life Ready Center (LRC) was developed. We started talking about a plan to create a platform and a location where students could have access to numerous educational opportunities.
Not only would it include AP and concurrent classes as well as courses from Great Plains Technology Center, but also a space where we could grow based on the interests of our students. We are exploring pathways that include drones and robotics, culinary classes, and an art gallery, as well as a central location for our students interested in Family and Consumer Science, JROTC and E-Sports, to name a few.
The LRC is a collaborative effort between LPS, Cameron and Great Plains Technology Center. The concept feedback has been a positive one for LPS and the Lawton Fort Sill community. The location of the LRC will be Tomlinson Middle School.
With the declining enrollment and loss of students over time, looking at how we use buildings in our district gets to be a challenge. One thing that happened to us this year with the pandemic is we had Washington and John Adams which didn’t have enough enrollment for face-to-face students to have school in a traditional way. We found a way to support our students in those neighborhood schools while repurposing the two buildings.
Looking ahead, Tomlinson’s enrollment is heading in that same direction. As the superintendent, it is my promise that we will do everything we can to never abandon a building. We have repurposed Brockland Elementary and we have great plans to remodel the east end of Douglass transforming it into the district’s professional development center making it a very usable building, not only for the school and the district, but for the community.
As we look at some of the things that the future holds, we have to ask ourselves, “Is it feasible to have four middle schools and do our numbers hold for that?” With the Life Ready Center, Tomlinson will become the central location for our high schools. Classes that are only offered at one site can now support students at all high schools with one teacher. Family and Consumer Science is a perfect example of that. At this time, only Eisenhower students are able to take that course. With the LRC, students at Lawton High and MacArthur will have the ability to participate.
Plans continue and we are still in the development stage before we can truly unveil how it will look next year for students. We do know the time is now if we want to give all of our students the best educational opportunities.
The pandemic showed us new and creative ways to provide for our students and staff. It was not an ideal situation or one that anyone ever wanted to face, but it happened and our staff pushed through it with grace and resiliency. Our students have been incredible and exceptional throughout this school year.
The ultimate goal is to provide ways for our students to have control of their education. We need to find what interests them and create the best pathways as they evolve moving forward. We are excited about the district’s future and the experiences our students will have.
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.