We seem to have entered the realm of global narcissism in which individuals consider their “right” to do something surpasses all else. Call it a syndrome of “People behaving badly” and I begin to wonder how far we have yet to fall, and is there a pathway back to sanity?

Just this month, an Enid man pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. A Texas woman was arrested last week for threatening to kill the judge in former President Donald Trump’s federal indictment on election interference. According to a CBS news report, the suspect left a voicemail stating if Donald Trump were not reelected in 2024, “we are coming to kill you,” and “you will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it.”