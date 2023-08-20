We seem to have entered the realm of global narcissism in which individuals consider their “right” to do something surpasses all else. Call it a syndrome of “People behaving badly” and I begin to wonder how far we have yet to fall, and is there a pathway back to sanity?
Just this month, an Enid man pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. A Texas woman was arrested last week for threatening to kill the judge in former President Donald Trump’s federal indictment on election interference. According to a CBS news report, the suspect left a voicemail stating if Donald Trump were not reelected in 2024, “we are coming to kill you,” and “you will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it.”
Of course the former president himself claimed in 2016 “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” And it’s all over the board with people seeming to do whatever they like, estimating the rules don’t apply to them and they’re somehow above the bounds of civility. I’m still bothered by Hillary’s servers and Hunter’s business dealings as well as rampant election fraud claims that repeat with no evidence.
We have police in Philadelphia last week who appear to have blatantly lied about the situation prior to a 27-year-old man being shot and killed by officers. “The body-worn camera footage made it very clear that what we initially reported was not actually what happened,” explained Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
You’ve undoubtedly seen a few of the dozens of videos of passengers acting out on planes, interrupting the plans of dozens of other passengers because they believe their “rights” are superior. I saw a video last week of a woman clambering into the middle of Trevi Fountain in Rome to fill her water bottle and earlier this year you had the guy caught on video apparently etching his name into the face of the 2,000-year-old Colosseum.
Then there’s the small town police department in Kansas that raided the local newspaper, ostensibly because the newspaper had received a tip through some nefarious means. Of course the newspaper never published anything related to the tip, and the fact that they happened to be examining the work history of the local police chief surely couldn’t have had any bearing, right? It’s important to note that the lead prosecutor later said there was insufficient evidence to support the raid and all items taken were to be returned.
Closer to home, the city is going to place security cameras at Elmer Thomas Park. Vandals recently destroyed some of the playground equipment. And we also now need to show an ID to enter City Hall because of “dangerous and disruptive behavior by visitors.”
Why is it that anyone can possibly believe any of that is OK? There’s an adage that says “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.” I think we need to amp up the prizes.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com