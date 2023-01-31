The seemingly regular revelations that our elected officials have the bad habit of taking classified documents home when they leave government service has become rich fodder for comedians and pundits. They also represent a political challenge both more and less serious than it appears at first glance.
The insanity began with former President Donald Trump, who was accused for months of retaining classified documents by the National Archives after he left office. The Department of Justice (DOJ) eventually got involved and ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to raid Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. They found a significant stash of classified documents and set off a furor among conservatives who argued that federal officials had overstepped their authority and were conducting a witch hunt.
Democrats had the moral high ground on the issue for a little while, until President Joe Biden announced that classified documents dating to when he was vice president under President Barack Obama had been found in a private office he briefly used after leaving the government. He shared that information with the DOJ almost immediately, but waited 68 days to make the information public. That seemed suspicious, particularly since he waited until long after the 2022 midterm elections.
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special prosecutors in both cases to investigate the circumstances surrounding the retention of the classified documents, only to have matters become even more complicated when former Vice President Mike Pence announced he had found a few classified documents himself in his home in Indiana, and more classified materials turned up in President Biden’s home in Delaware as well.
To be clear, Pence appears to have inadvertently taken a very small number of documents home, and they were found because he asked his attorneys to make sure he didn’t have any after what happened with Biden and Trump. That was the right thing to do, and when documents were found he submitted them to the National Archives immediately. Biden also appears to have inadvertently taken a small number of documents, turned them over immediately, and ordered a search of his home in Delaware to be thorough. Both men cooperated with the National Archives, with law enforcement, and with the DOJ. Biden’s mistake was waiting to make the initial discovery public, and it was a doozy, but at this juncture there appears to have been no illicit intent.
With Trump, the situation is entirely different. By all accounts he took classified material out of the White House on purpose. And he lied about declassifying them. Presidents have the power to do that, but there’s a process which he ignored. It cannot be done with a snap of the fingers. And he took 11,000 files rather than just a few and did not self-report. The National Archives caught him. And then he lied about having them, which could be construed as obstruction of justice. And then he was subpoenaed by the DOJ and denied he had any documents, which could also be considered obstruction. Then he turned over a few files and lied and said that was it. Again, some would argue that’s obstruction. That forced the FBI raid, which discovered 325 documents marked classified or top secret, and some of those documents had been mutilated. That opens him up to a charge of destruction of government property, which is a crime.
Regardless of what the special counsel examining Trump’s case finds however, it will be a tall order to prosecute given the fact Biden and Pence had a few documents themselves. Republicans are already screaming hypocrisy and arguing Biden is guilty of the same acts as Trump, and if the latter were actually charged the inaccurate and misleading equivalencies that would be drawn between their actions by the Right would be immense. Polls seem to indicate most voters understand that what Trump did was worse, but the issue would have been divisive under any circumstances. Given Biden’s document problems, and especially his delay in initially making them public, the issues is now so clouded that it will prevent anyone from holding the moral high ground.
In some ways that may be for the best, for unless Trump, Biden, or Pence were going to give away or sell secrets illegally (and there is no reason to think they were) then we as a nation probably have bigger problems to face in the coming years than arguing over who took what home. All involved need a slap on the wrist and to be more careful. And yet, if the issue gets swept under the rug because it benefits both parties politically it also will be a lost opportunity to confront a real problem for our nation.
That problem is the over classification of government documents. The US Government classifies approximately 50 million documents a year, which is of course patently absurd. Lots of things should be kept secret for national security reasons, from the names of our spies to our war plans, but 50 million documents is outrageous.
The root of the problem is that there are three broad categories of classified documents — confidential, secret, and top secret — and presidents delegate the authority to decide what should be classified to literally hundreds of civilian and military officials. None of them have an incentive to classify less, because there is no penalty for classifying everything and risk only if they don’t classify something they should. So, they all overdo it.
Experts estimate only 5-10% of those 50 million documents really need to be kept secret, and when government officials over classify they actually do more damage than just creating inefficiency. They keep relevant information secret, which hurts democracy. Our system works best when it as transparent as possible. That’s the only way we can hold our politicians accountable. They also make it harder for government agencies to share information with one another and our allies, which hurts law enforcement, intelligence, and military operations. And they make it hard to track all of those documents, which is one of the reasons we have the Trump, Biden, Pence classified document brouhaha in the first place.
We need to keep fewer secrets in this country. Because when almost everything is a secret, then secrets don’t matter as much.
And they should matter.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.