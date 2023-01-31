The seemingly regular revelations that our elected officials have the bad habit of taking classified documents home when they leave government service has become rich fodder for comedians and pundits. They also represent a political challenge both more and less serious than it appears at first glance.

The insanity began with former President Donald Trump, who was accused for months of retaining classified documents by the National Archives after he left office. The Department of Justice (DOJ) eventually got involved and ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to raid Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. They found a significant stash of classified documents and set off a furor among conservatives who argued that federal officials had overstepped their authority and were conducting a witch hunt.