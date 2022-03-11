When I found the book, “The Fables of Aesop” in a closet, I remembered buying it many years ago to give to my grandson.
“Wow,”I thought, thumbing through the small volume. “This is one of the great classics.” I decided to keep it myself.
There are 182 fables. The first is “The Fox and the Grapes,” where a hungry fox tries all her tricks to reach clusters of ripe grapes but could not reach them. “Well, who cares?” she said. “I’m sure the grapes are sour anyway.”
“Sour grapes” is a common expression — but we forget where it came from.
All the fables are short. Many have the moral in a separate sentence at the end, in case readers can’t figure it out for themselves.
Common use has slightly reworded many of the morals, which originally read like:
“Those who cry the loudest are not always the most hurt.”
“Liars are not believed, even when they tell the truth.” Remember the little boy who cried “wolf” too often?
Most of the morals come from animals: “The Eagle and the Fox”, “The Country Mouse and the Town Mouse”, “The Dog in the Manger”.
One came to mind as I refilled my bird feeders one cold winter day. I was surprised to see tiny pebbles had been pushed through the wire mesh into the feeder. Aesop has a story where a crow, dying of thirst, saw a pitcher but it had so little water in it, he couldn’t reach it to drink. So the crow collected pebbles and dropped them one by one into the pitcher, raising the water level to the brim. “Necessity is the mother of invention.”
I wondered if the tiny gold and rosy finches that used that feeder had tried to raise the level of the sunflower seeds by dropping in pebbles.
Legend says Aesop was born about 620 B.C. on the Greek island of Samos. Born a slave, he served two different masters before he was freed as a reward for his learning and wit. He then traveled through Greece, telling his little stories, until King Croesus invited him into his court. Which explains why, reading these stories more than 2,600 years later, the language seems stilted, the stories archaic and the morals simplistic.
You have to wonder if today’s media-saturated children, who grow up with extreme sensory stimulation from TV car crashes, explosions, physical violence and vile language, can possibly respond to such simple little stories of good and evil, common sense and foolishness, with black and white drawings of strange-looking people and animals doing unfamiliar tasks with tools they have never seen nor heard of.
I think the answer is, probably, yes. I think children can see the logic in stories that show great haste is not always good speed, that happy is the man who learns from misfortunes of others, that you can’t eat a jewel.
Even adults get the wisdom in: Avoid solutions that are worse than the problem, look before you leap, with friends like this, who needs enemies?
Moral: We need all the help we can get.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.