One of the questions my phone asks me when checking my passwords is “Who was your favorite elementary teacher?”
“Miss Patricia,” I always answer. Miss Patricia was the first- and second-grade teacher in the Little School House and as far as we, the students, knew, she was also God. She was that powerful, that all-knowing.
The Little School House was a one-room, white wooden building, separate from the Big School, several blocks away. It had an oiled wood floor and tall windows lined each side. There was a foyer where we hung our coats. A black cast iron stove provided heat and on the coldest days, Miss Patricia made a pot of soup on the top.
There was a blackboard across the front and it was an honor to get to take the erasers outside and pound out the chalk dust. A big table full of sand was just the right height for small children to construct elaborate scenes. Our small wooden desks attached one behind another with wooden seats that folded up. Small chairs were arranged into circles for reading classes and story time. I seem to remember that the front of the room was also a slightly elevated stage.
There were outdoor toilets — one for boys, one for girls. There was a water pump outside to fill the wooden bucket inside and we all drank out of the same dipper.
Students lined up outside the door at 9 a.m. when Miss Patricia stood in the doorway and rang a big brass handbell. We marched inside, took our places, recited the Pledge of Allegiance (minus “under God”), the Lord’s Prayer and then sang:
“Good Morning to you;
Good morning to you;
We’re all in our places
With sunshiny faces;
Oh, this is the way
we start a new day.”
Then serious school began. Miss Patricia was a strict disciplinarian but I think we all liked and respected her. Nobody talked without raising a hand for permission. Nobody got out of their seat without permission. Whisperers and other rule breakers had to stand in the corner. I tended to be a whisperer and remember sniffling in a corner. Ornery boys must have got paddled but I don’t remember seeing that.
Miss Patricia was single. We thought of her as old — an old maid. I have no idea how old she was then but she did marry years later.
We had two 15-minute recesses and an hour for lunch. We played rough running games in the big dirt yard — Crack the Whip, Red Rover. School was over at 4.
There was one boy, much taller than the rest of us, who had been held back several times. Sometimes he peed in his overalls and was made to stand in shame at the front of the room facing the other students who laughed at him. This makes me sad now to think how cruel this was and of course it didn’t help his problem.
I was always half afraid of Miss Patricia — and half of me loved her. I loved school, especially reading, and I was a good student.
Miss Patricia and the Little School House got us ready for life and the third grade in the Big School. And except for not having the psychological knowledge of how to cope with a big kid who peed in his overalls, I think she would have made an A+.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.