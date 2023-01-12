Hey, Chief, 1st-Shirt said the BC will be in the motor hole before COB. Every POV gets the once-over before anyone gets to pop smoke for the 4-day. I guess SMADGE and the ol’ Man will be there for a last-minute huddle, too. Brigade needs a sitrep before 1800.”

Most of you who do not have a background in our military will probably scratch your head and go “Whaaaa?” If you are in the military, are former military, or hung around the military, the previous paragraph made perfect sense. But, since only about 1 percent of the U.S. population enjoys wearing the same outfit every day while in service to our country, I will interpret.