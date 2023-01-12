Hey, Chief, 1st-Shirt said the BC will be in the motor hole before COB. Every POV gets the once-over before anyone gets to pop smoke for the 4-day. I guess SMADGE and the ol’ Man will be there for a last-minute huddle, too. Brigade needs a sitrep before 1800.”
Most of you who do not have a background in our military will probably scratch your head and go “Whaaaa?” If you are in the military, are former military, or hung around the military, the previous paragraph made perfect sense. But, since only about 1 percent of the U.S. population enjoys wearing the same outfit every day while in service to our country, I will interpret.
“Hey Sergeant (Team Leader), the First Sergeant (Middle Management HR Foreman, small business) said the Battery Commander (Middle Management Exec/Suit, small business) will be in the tactical vehicle parking and maintenance lot before close of business (end of the duty/workday). Every Privately Owned Vehicle (personally owned car or truck or motorcycle) will be safety inspected before anyone is allowed to leave the duty area to enjoy the four-day holiday weekend. I guess the Battalion Command Sergeant Major (Upper Management HR Foreman, mid-size corporation) and the Battalion Commander (Middle Management Exec/Suit, mid-size corporation) will be there for a debriefing, too. The Corporate Head Office needs a situation update with recommendations before we can all go home.”
See, no more mystery.
Yes, though the Armed Services share many common terms, every branch of Service has its own special jargon or vernacular when it comes to common items or tasks or events. Here is a small sampling of “family-friendly” military-specific jargon and acronyms from each branch of service. There are several hundred per each branch, so I will just pick a random set of two terms and acronyms, or we would be here all day.
ARMY
Fitty or Ma Deuce – Browning M2 .50 caliber machine gun.
100mph Tape – Olive Drab Green duct tape.
DFAC- Dining facility (Mess Hall).
ETS — Expiration Term of Service; the date a soldier completes their enlistment contract.
NAVY
Dynamited Chicken — Chicken Cacciatore or chicken a la king.