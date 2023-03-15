I love words, their beauty, tragedy, and even ugliness. I collect quotes, phrases, words, anything that sparks a feeling in me. I respect words and their power— they can start wars, end droughts, and save lives. A few days ago, as I searched for new quotes to collect, I stumbled across a quote from Oprah, “A mentor is someone who allows you to see the hope inside yourself, and helps bring it out.”
This made me think. In the current world, we all need as much hope as we can find. Some days we are capable of finding our own hope. Other days we need help. Sometimes listing our wins, reminding ourselves what we are capable of and what we achieved will give us the hope needed to face the new challenge. But some challenges require a great deal more hope than we can summon ourselves.
First and foremost, if we don’t have hope, if we don’t believe in hope, then finding hope will be almost impossible. But for even the most hopeful of souls, there are days and challenges that suck the hope right out. And on these days, we need more help. Mentors are a great way to get that help.
By definition, a mentor is someone who shares their experiences and wisdom with you as they guide you through your journey. Most mentors are only with us for a season. In life, we should have a variety of mentors, from every age group, gender, race, and socio-economic class. Some mentors will teach us one simple lesson, while others will walk with us through a season or two.
Mentors have the ability to change our lives. Their wisdom can save us time, heartache, and struggles. Similarly, their ability to believe in us, especially when we do not believe in ourselves, can give us the power to overcome obstacles. But most importantly, mentors can show us who we truly are, the gifts we have, and the ability we have to make a positive impact in the world. Quite simply, mentors show us the hope we have within, particularly when we have lost sight of it.
Hope allows us to overcome obstacles bigger than ourselves. It gives us the momentum to continually push ourselves, to reach our known limits, push past them, and learn new limits. Hope is the secret ingredient that gives us the energy we need to push through exhaustion. Mentors and hope, a beautiful combination. A combination capable of changing the world.
I would like to challenge you to reach out to past mentors, share what they helped you achieve and shower them with gratitude. I would also like to challenge you to identify your current mentors, and open yourself to the mentors who will come, the mentors of your future. Opening your heart to the positive experience of mentoring, even before it happens, will ensure you are always ready to receive the gift.
Sara Orellana lives in Oklahoma City and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.,