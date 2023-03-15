I love words, their beauty, tragedy, and even ugliness. I collect quotes, phrases, words, anything that sparks a feeling in me. I respect words and their power— they can start wars, end droughts, and save lives. A few days ago, as I searched for new quotes to collect, I stumbled across a quote from Oprah, “A mentor is someone who allows you to see the hope inside yourself, and helps bring it out.”

This made me think. In the current world, we all need as much hope as we can find. Some days we are capable of finding our own hope. Other days we need help. Sometimes listing our wins, reminding ourselves what we are capable of and what we achieved will give us the hope needed to face the new challenge. But some challenges require a great deal more hope than we can summon ourselves.

