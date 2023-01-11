Congress

Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., receives the gavel from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, early Saturday.

 AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Amid the post-mortems of the four-day, 15-vote marathon to elect Kevin McCarthy House speaker, I remind readers of the headline of my Nov. 30 column, “Kevin McCarthy, a Republican Leader for Complex Times.”

I thought then that that captured our reality, and I think the process that followed confirmed it.