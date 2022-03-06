I think the entire world needs to take a vacation.
Maybe I’m hard-wired by school days when we always looked forward to spring break, but I always seem to get a little antsy this time of year. I don’t remember it being such a big deal in elementary school, but by high school, and certainly college, spring break seemed to be “needed” to reset the mind, the attitude and my emotional state. Upon return, you were prepped. “I’m ready. I can do this.”
I took one of those quintessential spring break trips in college. Six buddies, piled in a van, driving all night to hit the shores of Florida. The adventure included sunburns on the beaches of Miami, incredible seafood in Key West, trying to capture an in-and-out static-laden radio signal of an OU March Madness basketball game while traveling up Highway 1, and more than our share of eating and drinking. One of our cohorts had a flight attendant sister based in Miami who vacated her apartment for the week and gave us free run of the place. It was both one of the more generous and questionable decisions I’ve ever known one individual to make.
The most bizarre situation on that trip was a traffic jam. I wasn’t feeling particularly well, so I was the designated driver as we returned from dinner at a nice restaurant and hitting a few nightspots. Traveling back to the apartment down a six-lane highway, sometime long after midnight, traffic slowed and then came to a dead stop.
There we sat, unmoving, bumper to bumper, for at least 45 minutes, and the highway turned into its own party zone. My buddies threw open the back doors of the van and celebrated with all the other drivers, most of whom, I presume, were also headed home after a night of revelry. I remember one guy riding his skateboard back and forth between the lanes of traffic. At one point, I climbed on top of the van trying to see what the problem was, traffic at a standstill as far as I could see.
When it got moving again, we discovered that, in its infinite wisdom, the Florida highway department had decided that was a good time to put up a sign that spanned all lanes of traffic. I certainly couldn’t argue with their logic, but you couldn’t have anticipated the traffic tie up it created.
But that’s the best part about vacations: The memories and stories you’re left with
Unfortunately, when many of us go on vacation, we go to places that involve service by others, whether it’s hotel staff, restaurant waitstaff or ticket takers. Your vacation may not be a vacation for those you rely on for your relaxation.
In a couple of weeks, students will revel in their week off and many will make their own memories, perhaps on a family trip, and come back with stories to tell.
I believe firmly in having something to look forward to and recently booked our vacation for May. As I obsess over Russia’s Ukraine’s invasion, inflation in the U.S., and worry about all manner of things that will sort themselves out without my influence, I get the sense that I’m not the only one who needs a break.
I think the world needs a vacation.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.