Sometimes I wonder if my give-a-dang meter is broken.
My doctor hasn’t mentioned any tests I’m overdue for to see if it’s functioning properly. But then again, I haven’t found the need to mention it to him. Like the starter on a car, does it just eventually wear out, becoming finicky at first, before it fails entirely? And, if it’s giving me trouble, what’s the solution? Do I need a prescription or is an over-the-counter medication available? Heaven forbid the only solution is some form of invasive surgery.
But I don’t think it’s a good idea to live without one.
I began to question mine’s performance as the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard lawsuit came to a conclusion last week. It’s been on numerous newscasts recently, a topic on one or more of the daily headline podcasts I listen to, and the conclusion of the defamation suit even made our pages last week.
That’s when I realized I might have a problem. I don’t think there’s a scale sufficient to measure my indifference. Well, I guess zero is a valid measurement, but that’s when I began to question if my give-a-dang meter is failing.
Self-diagnosis is something we’re frequently warned against. I have far too many acquaintances who have medical degrees from the University of Google. Still, thinking back, I don’t think this is a new problem for me and I’ve realized my lack of dang is sporadic and goes back decades. I didn’t care about Paris Hilton or any of the Kardashians either.
I had a similar disinterest in Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee last week, except for brief coverage of the main event Thursday. All the talk, speculation and anticipation failed to register a danged response. I understand a monarch’s 70-year reign is noteworthy, and its coverage seemed more appropriate than the marital dysfunction of two Hollywood celebs.
It’s just not celebrities either. I have a diminished danged reaction to lots of things, and I’ve also realized it’s more prevalent during the legislative session. I get dozens of messages about this bill and that filed at 23rd and Lincoln. And my danged impulse hardly registers on most.
I began to worry about my slumping levels of dang-edness, but I don’t think it’s fatal. I can still register a healthy response related to kids being harmed, people being victimized or abused, neighbors helping neighbors, or helping people they don’t even know. My danged response registers at a healthy level in those situations.
So, even though I don’t believe in self-diagnosis, I’m going to give myself a pass. There are some things we shouldn’t give a dang about. And getting ramped up about everything, it seems to me, is far less healthy than a moderated measurement.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.