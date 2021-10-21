It started on a pretty leisurely jog, not even a run really, as a pretty young brigadier general serving as the assistant commandant of the Field Artillery School in the mid 1990s. There was no horribly sharp pain in the back, no need to stop running through the Academic area near where we lived. It was gentle, more a tightening of the lower back, yet the first day of nearly 26 years of back pain, from a simple tightening around it to mind-numbing pain which forbade walking, standing and even some days getting out of bed.
And in the 26 years I don’t remember a single day that I was not in some kind of pain. Always, and never ending. But tolerated. The first day I saw a doctor it was at Reynolds Army Hospital at Fort Sill, and they recommended surgery to relieve the pressure on the nerve at the base of the spine; I was diagnosed with a herniated disc.
As my condition worsened, I consulted with several chronic back pain friends and confidants. My dentist, Dr. George Bridges, who seemingly endured an endless number of surgeries, many to no avail, my partner Gene Love, who has also spent sleepless nights because of back pain yet has never opted for surgery, and Richard Allen, owner of Affiliated Van Lines and a friend of 28 years, who also has endured many surgeries yet still remains from time-to-time in some level of pain.
And the advice was always the same. “Avoid back surgery for as long as you can, but you will know when it is time.” And that was advice received years ago.
I sought and received multiple consults with Lawton surgeons and pain management specialists but finally found Dr. Douglas Beall in Edmond, an Interventional Musculoskeletal Radiologist, who not only managed my pain through minor procedures and frequent injections over a period of several years, but also became my fast friend. He is the only man I know who has actually, and successfully, climbed Mount Everest. He kept my live livable for a long time then, as suspected, the pain returned, became unbearable, and he and I agreed it was time to get cut.
I made selecting a surgeon a rigorous and time-consuming process. By now, I had three discs which needed to be stabilized, and all four surgeons agreed a fusion, complete with bolts and screws, was indicated. So I knew what had to be done. I wanted as small an incision as possible. Estimates ranged from 7 inches to what is known as a “minimally invasive,” a 2-3-inch cut. One surgeon recommended a procedure which would enter both from the back and the front. After talking to the four candidates, reviewing their educational background and experience I opted for Dr. Shon Cook, who operations out of the tiny Community Hospital (less than 50 beds), just across HE Bailey from the airport. His approach was indeed minimally invasive and his experience of doing so many procedures was compelling.
And the surgery was 4½ hours long, I spent two nights in the hospital then 14 days in a skilled nursing facility where I experienced the torture of both physical and occupational therapy daily. Released on Aug. 28, 2020, but with home health care scheduled to come, I could walk without a walker, and was very weak. But that back pain is gone.
Did I make the right choice? Dunno. But now I do agree “you will know when you need it”. And if you need it, do your homework, but get it. Nobody’s got time for that kinda pain.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.