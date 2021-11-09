Pundits have been scrambling to make sense of what happened in the wide array of gubernatorial and municipal elections in the United States last week. Most have focused on Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in a state that President Joe Biden carried by 10 percent only a year ago.
The mainstream narrative is that the results reflect voter backlash against Biden administration policies, the failure of Democrats to enact their legislative agenda in Congress, and cultural liberalism in general. Yet Democrats did not lose ground everywhere. They won a wide array of municipal elections in major cities, including Durham, North Carolina, Dearborn, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Buffalo, Seattle, and Cleveland, passed police reform in Austin, Denver, and Albany, and helped raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour in Republican dominated Tucson, Arizona. So, while Democrats did take a beating in Virginia, the national results were more mixed, and there are several fascinating lessons worth pondering as we look toward the 2022 midterms.
First, making voting easier can help Republicans. This may come as a shock, as it has been an article of faith in both parties that easing voting restrictions would only help Democrats. Donald Trump echoed the argument while president, suggesting that once voter turnout crossed a certain threshold no Republican could ever be elected. And yet last week in Virginia 25 percent more voters marked ballots than in any election in Virginia history and Republicans won. They were victorious in large part because Democrats under Gov. Ralph Northam repealed the state voter ID law, enacted 45 days of no-excuse absentee voting, made election day a state holiday, and made voter registration automatic for anyone with a valid driver’s license.
Each of these moves was bitterly opposed by Republicans, who spent the last year whining about the 2020 election and passing laws in more than a dozen states to suppress voter turnout, gerrymander congressional districts, undermine voting rights, and make it harder to vote under the guise of protecting the integrity of the electoral system. They transparently want to drive voter turnout down, under the long-held assumption that making it harder to vote in general will disproportionately drive down voter turnout among minorities and reduce the chances of Democratic victories. Yet in Virginia making it easier to vote meant it was easier for poor rural whites and suburban Republicans to vote too, and they carried the day for Youngkin. The election should prompt Republicans to seriously rethink their efforts to discourage voting, and to stop acting like a party that cannot win elections without rigging the system. They can, as demonstrated by what just happened in Virginia.
Second, culture matters more than policy to many voters. Scholars have long noted that Americans often vote against their economic or personal self-interest. Working class Republicans vote for candidates who cut their health care, slash school funding, vote against higher minimum wages, and so on. In turn, many wealthy Democrats vote for candidates who want to raise their taxes or more heavily regulate their businesses. Why? Because in any given year voters sometimes care more about cultural issues, about law enforcement and what happens in schools, for example, than they do about other priorities.
Youngkin won in Virginia largely by appealing to voters with strong support for law enforcement and a promise to ban critical race theory in Virginia schools. It doesn’t matter that critical race theory isn’t formally taught in any primary or secondary school in Virginia, or that there weren’t many proposals to undermine or defund the policy in Virginia either. Youngkin seized on issues that resonated with voters rather than hyping personality or rehashing the 2020 election and he won.
Third, Democrats need to convince moderate and swing-voters they can get things done. They may have embraced this lesson already, as they rushed to Congress to finally pass President Biden’s more than $1 trillion infrastructure bill only three days after their debacle in Virginia. Polls indicate most Americans support the bill, which should produce an avalanche of new spending on roads, bridges, ports, electrical power grids, and internet service, along with thousands of working-class jobs. That latter point is crucial, as Democrats have been losing support among the working-class (defined as Americans without a four-year college degree) since at least 2008, and among minority groups as well. They are likely to struggle in 2022 regardless, as the party controlling the White House traditionally loses seats in the midterms and the pandemic is a drag on whoever is in charge these days, but if they don’t continue to pass legislation of interest to ordinary Americans their odds of retaining control of Congress diminish even more.
Fourth, Republicans may have found a political way forward without Donald Trump. Glenn Youngkin assiduously avoided referencing the former President during his campaign and did not repeat the Big Lie that the 2020 Election was somehow stolen. Ironically, Terry McAuliffe did focus on Trump in the sense that he worked to paint Youngkin as a Trump lapdog and as a result spent too little time focusing on issues. Yet issues won the day with voters, a lesson candidates would be wise to heed in 2022.
Finally, the 2021 elections demonstrated how well our system of elections works. No one claimed fraud. No one said the election was stolen. No insane conspiracy theories emerged. The voters voted, the candidates won or lost, and those that won made plans to govern while those who were defeated made plans to run again. It was as if we have been doing this sort of thing for more than 200 years and are good at it.
Because we are. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.