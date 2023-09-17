Can you believe we are a month into the 2023-2024 school year? Time has flown by since we officially opened our doors and arms to students. In this short time, we have had a tremendous wave of emotions.

The first day of school was a prime example. Not only were some of our PreK families shedding tears as they watched their children venture into a new building, but our Senior parents were embracing the memories of Senior Sunrise knowing that this was the first of many “last” moments for their child. For new parents, 13 years of school seems like a lifetime. Whereas, senior parents reflected on where the time went hoping and wishing time would slow down.

