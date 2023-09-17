Can you believe we are a month into the 2023-2024 school year? Time has flown by since we officially opened our doors and arms to students. In this short time, we have had a tremendous wave of emotions.
The first day of school was a prime example. Not only were some of our PreK families shedding tears as they watched their children venture into a new building, but our Senior parents were embracing the memories of Senior Sunrise knowing that this was the first of many “last” moments for their child. For new parents, 13 years of school seems like a lifetime. Whereas, senior parents reflected on where the time went hoping and wishing time would slow down.
Let’s not forget about our middle school students who took a big leap transitioning from elementary to middle school. They, too, are embarking on a new adventure filled with wonderment and apprehension of what is to come. During this journey, students may experience changes in their friendships. Some will drift apart and go separate ways while new ones are created. People come in and out of our lives, and it is important to remember that it will be OK.
Lawton High School endured two “First Days” of school due to a two-week shutdown caused by a waterline break that led to a flood in the basement of the building. Despite this minor inconvenience, both students and staff remained determined to carry on with the new academic year. We are grateful for the understanding and cooperation shown by our Wolverines and families during this challenging period.
As I walked down the halls of our elementary buildings, it was evident early on that “procedures, procedures, procedures” were going to make a huge impact along with the high fives, engaging hands-on activities, and academic lessons. Spirit assemblies have shown our underclassmen the importance of tradition and school culture along with opportunities for a fulfilling high school experience.
Creativity and resilience continue to flow through our teachers’ veins as well as a strong desire to enhance the educational experience of our students. I am encouraged and excited about the school year knowing there are still so many incredible achievements to come for our district and community.
Just this past Friday, staff, students, and members of the community showed unwavering support for the Lawton Public School Foundation breakfast. This annual event brought out hundreds of people. It was a great time for fellowship, laughter, and amazing food. The enthusiasm, positivity, and commitment by our staff and stakeholders are opening new doors and creating opportunities for our students. I am forever grateful for the support and awe at our students’ growth, performance, and aspirations for a better today. They are a source of inspiration for us all.
I look forward to creating memorable moments and new possibilities for our students and staff. I wish you all a wonderful school year and remember if there’s ever anything I can help with, I am only a phone call or email away.
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.