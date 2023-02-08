We are a week away from celebrating Valentine’s Day. If I was 100 percent honest with you, I have never cared for the holiday. In school, I was always the new kid. Throughout my adult life, I was always busy taking care of family members while balancing a career, motherhood and school. Let’s just say I have never had an opportunity to celebrate.
This year is the year of self-discovery. This year I am choosing to find myself, learn as much as I can about myself, practice self care, and choose how I celebrate special occasions. The excitement is real and contagious. My daughter is enjoying the opportunity to learn about herself, and she is having as much fun as me planning how we celebrate. Even the dogs are enjoying the new traditions.
Learning how we want to celebrate has led to many interesting conversations. For example, until this year, I didn’t know B disliked a traditional Thanksgiving meal as much as me. Or that she loves to wait until noon to open presents on Christmas. We decided to stay home on our birthdays, spending half the day working and the other half outside with the dogs. For the first time ever, we truly enjoyed ourselves and the holidays.
As we entered the new year, I realized I had an incredible opportunity. The opportunity to have the best Valentine’s Day ever. And so the planning has started. Which brings me to the point of this piece. When was the last time you asked yourself how you wanted to spend the holiday? If you are single, why not spend the day celebrating self-love?
When I was in a relationship, I never asked how the other person wanted to spend the day. I assumed we should want to spend a day celebrating in traditional ways, the ways Hallmark dictates. Thinking about the time I have wasted celebrating the way society says we should, I have wondered why we allow ourselves to fall prey to the pressure of society and social media. I would like to issue a challenge to my readers.
I would like to challenge you to celebrate Valentine’s Day throughout the month. Specifically, I would like to challenge you to be 100 percent honest and celebrate three times. Once celebrate yourself, another celebrate your significant other, and the third celebrate your family. If you have no significant other, celebrate a dear friend, your children, or family. If you have no family, celebrate with your friends or your dogs. Let’s choose to make this month a month of love. Let’s stop the hate and ugliness. We will not compare ourselves to what we see on social media or what society says we should be and feel.
We shall choose to celebrate love this month. True love, love of our fellow man. To quote the Beatles, “all the world needs is love.” A world filled with love, is a world that will find peace, acceptance, and enjoyment of life. If I can choose to look to the future and envision a life filled with love, then so can you. We are all loveable and deserving of love.
Sara Orellana lives in Oklahoma City and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.