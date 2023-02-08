We are a week away from celebrating Valentine’s Day. If I was 100 percent honest with you, I have never cared for the holiday. In school, I was always the new kid. Throughout my adult life, I was always busy taking care of family members while balancing a career, motherhood and school. Let’s just say I have never had an opportunity to celebrate.

This year is the year of self-discovery. This year I am choosing to find myself, learn as much as I can about myself, practice self care, and choose how I celebrate special occasions. The excitement is real and contagious. My daughter is enjoying the opportunity to learn about herself, and she is having as much fun as me planning how we celebrate. Even the dogs are enjoying the new traditions.

Tags

Recommended for you