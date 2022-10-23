Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in March of 2021. The intent was to provide direct relief to Americans and rescue the economy from the impact of Covid-19. As a result, the State of Oklahoma received more than three billion dollars in funding that will have tremendous implications for communities across the state, including Lawton.

Over the past year, our community’s leaders and elected leaders have worked diligently to ensure Lawton and the greater region receive the necessary funding to impact our community for generations. As City Manager, I am very proud of our leaders and the collaborative effort that was executed, allowing us to receive some of this funding. I would like to express my gratitude to the Mayor and City Council, The Chamber of Commerce, and the consortium of community leaders who advocated for funding.