Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in March of 2021. The intent was to provide direct relief to Americans and rescue the economy from the impact of Covid-19. As a result, the State of Oklahoma received more than three billion dollars in funding that will have tremendous implications for communities across the state, including Lawton.
Over the past year, our community’s leaders and elected leaders have worked diligently to ensure Lawton and the greater region receive the necessary funding to impact our community for generations. As City Manager, I am very proud of our leaders and the collaborative effort that was executed, allowing us to receive some of this funding. I would like to express my gratitude to the Mayor and City Council, The Chamber of Commerce, and the consortium of community leaders who advocated for funding.
The City of Lawton has many needs as it looks toward the future. Water infrastructure is one of the most critical. Lawton provides drinking water for nearly 115,000 people across Southwest Oklahoma, including the Fort Sill Army Base. Much of that water is sourced from Lake Ellsworth, Waurika Lake, and Lake Lawtonka, which all received funding for critical infrastructure upgrades. These infrastructure projects will be a part of a long-term strategy to secure our water supply for generations and protect our military base.
In addition to the water projects, our community was fortunate to receive funding for the FISTA, the Marie Detty Youth & Family Services Center, and the Lawton Youth Sports Authority youth sports center. ARPA Funding will aid the FISTA as it continues to build a synergistic hub for the best in engineering, technology, and defense expertise to support the warfighter’s needs; this additional funding will do nothing but accelerate that mission. These projects will impact our community and provide more opportunities to build on the created momentum.
Again, all of this would not have happened without the support of our community’s leadership and elected officials. A special thanks to the following for their work advocating for our community.
Senator John Michael Montgomery
Senator Chris Kidd
Representative Daniel Pae
Representative Rande Worthen
Representative Trey Caldwell
Representative Marcus McEntire
Representative Toni Hasenbeck
Michael Cleghorn is city manager for the City of Lawton.