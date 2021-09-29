I don’t know about you, but maintaining my motivation throughout a journey can prove to be quite a challenge, especially when we are living in a pandemic. The days are a combination of long, stretched out, dry spells, and moments passing faster than I can blink. Time has lost all meaning, goals seem farther away than ever, and my motivation to keep moving forward is waning.
Over the past 18 months, I have taken up new hobbies, focused on my health, and learned to take time for self-care. Maybe it’s the uncertainty we live in, the chaos in our world, or maybe I am just tired, but it seems like progress is harder to achieve, and victories are not as sweet, not as memorable.
I question if I have become cynical, jaded, hardened, or am I simply exhausted from never knowing what the next moment will bring? Routines and habits have become my best friends and my nemesis. I must admit, I wonder if everyone else is in a similar situation.
In such moments, in the deserts of our life, the question becomes how we maintain our motivation? How do we leverage our inner strength to keep moving forward? Understanding what drives us, what makes us want to pursue goals, to better ourselves, to achieve dreams is the key. When we know what drives us, what our ultimate purpose is, the deserts are not quite as barren.
Sharing my concerns with peers, mentors, and friends, I have collected a variety of answers. Drive and determination vary for each of us, motivation is different, yet the very core of each of us, the need to attain our goals, is similar. What I have learned is this, create a support system of people who will love you enough, they won’t let you settle for where you are, and learn to live in the present moment, savor each passing second, take everything from the moment that you can. Don’t worry about the future and don’t ruminate on the past. Learn from your past, be excited about the future, but live in the moment.
Fall has settled in our community. Pumpkins are making their debut, the mornings and evenings are cooler, days are shorter, and in every community we are hearing the cheers and excitement of Friday night football. Life is moving forward, seasons continue to change, and tomorrow will come. So if time can continue to put one tenuous foot in front of the other, I suspect we can too.
Taking a moment to enjoy life, to rub a puppy belly, to share a snack with my lab have taught me the sweetness moments can hold. Laughing with friends, supporting them through hard times, and cuddling with my almost grown child can heal my heart and help me see a brighter future. Maybe, just maybe, these are the secrets, the tools to maintain motivation.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.