If you’re a traveler or a trucker, chances are you’ve come across Love’s Travel Stops. With more than 550 locations across 41 states in the U.S., Love’s is a one-stop shop for all your needs on the road. From fuel to food, from showers to souvenirs, Love’s has it all. But were you aware that Love’s General Stores was born right here in Oklahoma?

That’s right. Founded in 1964 by Tom Love in Oklahoma City, Love’s started as a small filling station. Today, it has become the nation’s largest privately-owned travel stop company. Its success can be attributed to its commitment to providing exceptional customer service, quality products, clean facilities, and dedication to the communities it serves.