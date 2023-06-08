If you’re a traveler or a trucker, chances are you’ve come across Love’s Travel Stops. With more than 550 locations across 41 states in the U.S., Love’s is a one-stop shop for all your needs on the road. From fuel to food, from showers to souvenirs, Love’s has it all. But were you aware that Love’s General Stores was born right here in Oklahoma?
That’s right. Founded in 1964 by Tom Love in Oklahoma City, Love’s started as a small filling station. Today, it has become the nation’s largest privately-owned travel stop company. Its success can be attributed to its commitment to providing exceptional customer service, quality products, clean facilities, and dedication to the communities it serves.
One of the main reasons why Love’s has become a favorite among travelers is its wide range of products and services. Love’s offers a variety of fuel options, including diesel, gasoline, and propane, which are available 24/7. Its convenience stores are stocked with snacks, beverages, and other essentials, such as phone chargers, toiletries, and automotive supplies.
In addition to fuel and convenience items, Love’s also has a variety of food options that are sure to satisfy any craving. Its restaurants include popular chains like Subway, McDonald’s, and Arby’s, as well as Love’s own fast-food brand, Chester’s Chicken. Love’s also offers fresh-made sandwiches, salads, and wraps, as well as hot dogs, pizza, and breakfast items. And for those with a sweet tooth, Love’s has a selection of baked goods, candy, and ice cream.
But Love’s isn’t just about fuel and food. Its travel centers are equipped with amenities that make life on the road more comfortable. Love’s showers are known for being clean and well-maintained, making them a popular choice among long-haul truckers. The company also offers laundry facilities, Wi-Fi, and ATMs. And for those who need to rest, Love’s has parking spaces for trucks and RVs, as well as overnight accommodations at select locations. So when you stop at Love’s, the likelihood that you will find what you are looking for is pretty good.
What sets Love’s apart from other travel stops is its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves. Through Love’s community giving, Love’s supports organizations that make a difference in the lives of children and families. The program has donated millions to organizations like Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the United Way, and local food banks. Love’s also supports veterans and military personnel through its partnership with the nonprofit organization, Operation Homefront.
With its wide range of products and services, clean facilities, and commitment to community service, it’s no wonder why Love’s has become a staple for travelers and truckers alike. Whether on a long road trip or a daily commute, Love’s is a convenient and reliable stop for all your needs. But above all, Love’s is a company that cares about the communities it serves, making it a brand that people can trust and support. And it all started right here in Oklahoma.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.