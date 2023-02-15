This week is a week focused on love. To be fair the entire month is focused on love. Over the past few years I have spent quite a bit of time thinking about romance and love. An attentive student, there are few places to find any answers or guidance to what a healthy relationship should look like.

In the past 20 years we have experienced a shift in roles and responsibilities. More and more women are pursuing their dreams and establishing incredible careers. And today, more men are opting to be the stay-at-home parent. People like Sheryl Sandberg are telling women to lean into their careers, that yes, you can have it all.

