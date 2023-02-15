This week is a week focused on love. To be fair the entire month is focused on love. Over the past few years I have spent quite a bit of time thinking about romance and love. An attentive student, there are few places to find any answers or guidance to what a healthy relationship should look like.
In the past 20 years we have experienced a shift in roles and responsibilities. More and more women are pursuing their dreams and establishing incredible careers. And today, more men are opting to be the stay-at-home parent. People like Sheryl Sandberg are telling women to lean into their careers, that yes, you can have it all.
As a woman who is actively pursuing my dreams, I say, yes, we should pursue our dreams and build careers. As a mom, I can tell you that without a partner who is supportive, it is truly a challenge. One that is manageable, but takes quite a bit of balancing.
Over the past few months, I have studied people and their relationships. I have learned quite a bit. It may be 2023, but there are men younger than me who still think roles should be assigned by gender and are not supportive of a woman who wants more. A few good ones, there are some amazing people and examples out there, men who are completely supportive of their significant others. And still others who carry their baggage and anger like a badge, sharing it with all who would listen in hopes of finding someone to commiserate with, or I guess someone who won’t treat them like their ex did.
In all my studies, I have discovered there is no perfect person, love story, or relationship. Rather, the question is what will we choose to live with? Once we determine what we are looking for, we must start to test the waters. And as we find people who begin to check the boxes, we also find things we don’t love. As we weigh the pros against the cons, it clearly becomes a question of what we will live with and what we won’t.
All in all, it seems love and romance are in the details — the way a person treats us, the small gestures, and what they add or remove from our lives. Romance is not the dozen roses or chocolates, or the weekend getaway. No, romance is the person who is willing to cook dinner while you work or chase a dream. The person who respects your space while you practice a hobby. The person who wants to hear about your day.
I can tell you this, I would trade all the flowers in the world for meaningful conversation, true support, and a willingness to help around the house. So far, I have not met anyone who I am willing to give one of these boxes up for, or their anger and bitterness over an ex far outweighs their kindness now.
As we think about love and celebrate love, I would like to challenge you to truly think about what you are looking for. Ask yourself what are you willing to compromise? And then stick to your list until you find that person. Trust me, they exist.
Sara Orellana lives in Oklahoma City and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.